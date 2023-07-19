For much of the transfer window so far, the major talking point for Leeds United has been centred on outgoings, with new boss Daniel Farke facing something of a mass exodus following the club's return to the Championship.

The Whites have already seen the likes of Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen and Rodrigo move on to pastures new - either on loan or on a permanent deal, in the case of the latter - with further departures seemingly expected amid interest in both Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison, among others.

That raft of outgoings has only heightened the need for fresh faces at Elland Road this summer, with it looking as if the newly-relegated side are finally beginning to make moves in the transfer market.

What are the latest Leeds transfer rumours?

The latest indication is that the Yorkshire giants are closing in on a deal for Chelsea ace, Ethan Ampadu, while Farke is also seemingly nearing a reunion with ex-Norwich City defender, Sam Byram, after previously coaching the 29-year-old at Carrow Road.

There may be further additions to come, however, with Football Insider having reported last week that Leeds are interested in a move for Nottingham Forest forward, Emmanuel Dennis, with the Nigerian marksman looking set for a change of scenery after just a solitary season at the City Ground.

A more recent report from the same publication has since revealed that Forest would be open to letting the 25-year-old leave the club this summer, despite having splashed out £20m to sign him from Watford a year ago.

How many goals has Emmanuel Dennis scored?

Despite his recent woes at the City Ground - where he scored just two goals and registered only two assists in the Premier League - the former Club Brugge machine had been a reliable goalscoring presence throughout his career prior to that.

Lauded as a "stunning player" by journalist Josh Bunting during his time at Vicarage Road, the 5 foot 10 hitman notably racked up ten goals and six assists in just 37 games during his solitary season with the Hornets, having previously contributed 42 goals and assists in 116 games during his time in Belgium.

It was that stint with Pro League side that initially piqued the interest of those at Elland Road, with reports back in the summer of 2020 having suggested that then-boss Marcelo Bielsa was keen on signing the £40k-per-week menace.

While no move came to fruition at the time, German football editor Daniel Pinder went on to discuss the benefit that signing Dennis would have for Bielsa and co a year later, with the transfer insider telling Football Fancast that the Nigerian's willing work ethic and ability to press would potentially make him a better fit than Patrick Bamford in attack:

"He definitely offers something different to Bamford as he plays on the shoulder of defenders, and if the defence is playing a high line then he'll happily make runs in behind them.

"Bielsa likes his strikers to press from the front and Dennis does this well and he's shown some good finishes during his time with Club Brugge, so I think Leeds could be a decent fit for him."

While a deal would likely have suited Bielsa, a move this time around could also be of use to Farke in order help find a centre-forward upgrade, with current number nine, Bamford, having been plagued by injury of late.

The Englishman has scored just six league goals across the last two seasons combined, while Dennis has netted 12 top-flight goals in that time, having also shown his ability to feature on the flanks when required.

With regard to that knack for defending from the front, Dennis notably averages 2.13 tackles per 90 across the last 365 days, while Bamford, by contrast, averages just 0.53 for that same metric.

With the Forest speedster also more adept at driving forward with the ball at his feet - as shown by his superior average for successful take-ons (2.25 v 0.65) - then it is clear to see just what an all-round upgrade he would be for the Yorkshire side.

Having seen Bielsa fail to get his man, perhaps Leeds can finally strike a deal under Farke this time around.