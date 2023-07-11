With the new season fast approaching, Leeds United will seemingly need to dip into the transfer market sooner rather than later if they are to have any chance of promotion, with new boss Daniel Farke no doubt requiring sufficient backing if he is to lead a successful charge back into the top flight next term.

One area that the Yorkshire giants particularly need to address is the forward ranks, with the likes of Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto set to be on their way - amid interest from Everton - while both Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford are also likely to seek out pastures new.

That possible exodus will likely leave the ex-Norwich City coach rather thin on the ground in that department, hence just why suitable replacements must be found as a matter of urgency, with pre-season already now underway.

According to reports in his native Nigeria, Nottingham Forest marksman, Emmanuel Dennis is potentially set to be the subject of an offer from those at Elland Road, with the 25-year-old all but certain to leave the Premier League side this summer after just a solitary season at the City Ground.

The former Watford man had initially signed for the Midlands outfit a year ago, although went on to play a bit-part role under Steve Cooper in the 2022/23 season, having been restricted to just six league starts.

Despite those recent woes, the striker's prior form at Vicarage Road - and during his time in Belgium at Club Brugge - should be cause for excitement among Leeds supporters, as should his likeness to a current Elland Road star in the form of Crysencio Summerville...

How much is Emmanuel Dennis worth?

Despite being valued at just €5m (£4m) by CIES Football Observatory, it was only 12 months ago that the eight-cap hitman had sealed a move to Forest for a fee of around £20m, having netted ten goals and laid on six assists during the previous season for the Hornets.

The 5 foot 9 machine had initially caught the eye after registering 42 goal involvements in 116 games in all competitions in Bruges, memorably scoring twice in a 2-2 draw with La Liga giants Real Madrid in a Champions League tussle at the Bernabeu in 2019.

A player of great pedigree, the "stunning" striker - as lauded by journalist Josh Bunting - would also represent an astute move for Leeds due to his similarity to the aforementioned Summerville, according to FBref, with the pair both undoubtedly exciting attacking assets.

That likeness is particularly showcased by the duo's willing work ethic on the flanks across the last 365 days, with Dennis ranking in the top 10% for tackles made and the top 5% for aerial duels won among his European peers, while Summerville ranks in the top 15% for tackles made, as well as in the top 15% for interceptions.

The current Whites star - who has been tipped to go "right to the very top" of the game by club insider, John Wenham - enjoyed a promising, albeit unspectacular 2022/23 season after scoring four goals and laying on two assists in 28 league outings, albeit with only 12 of those coming from the start.

The hope will be that a more consistent run of games at a lower level could allow the Netherlands U21 international to truly blossom, with the winger likely to benefit from the loss of the likes of Gnonto, Harrison et al.

For Summerville to then be joined by the £40k-per-week Forest man could prove a menacing combination in the Championship next season, with that the type of partnership that could steer Farke and co to promotion.