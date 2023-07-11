If afforded the right resources, Daniel Farke is more than capable of directing an instant Premier League return for Leeds United.

The 46-year-old managed Norwich City in two promotions from the Championship and will begin his hunt for some new players to join his Elland Road revolution.

Last summer, Victor Orta’s experimental transfer strategy played a significant part in the club’s relegation. The signing of too many unproven and unknown players ultimately cast an unbreakable shadow over the Yorkshire outfit.

Three different managers were unable to pinpoint how to maximise the talents of the squad, but with a promotion specialist at the helm, things could look very different.

In this new era, Amad Diallo should certainly be one of the primary targets.

What’s the latest on Amad Diallo to Leeds United?

According to Football Insider, Erik ten Hag will make a decision on Diallo’s future in the “next few weeks.” However, the expectation is that the youngster is likely to leave again on loan in search of first-team football.

This comes amid reports that Leeds are eyeing a possible temporary move for the one-time Atalanta starlet, following the 20-year-old's phenomenal season-long loan spell at Sunderland last season.

How good is Amad Diallo?

The £29k-per-week star joined Sunderland in August 2022 and was an absolute revelation in the Championship. In an unstoppable season, the winger scored 13 goals at a rate of 0.46 per 90 to become the club’s top scorer.

This scintillating form was somewhat of a surprise as he was largely anonymous in a frustrating short-term at Rangers at the tail end of the 2021/22 campaign, in which he only made 13 appearances due to injury and inconsistency.

However, he’s always had burning potential that had patiently waited to be unlocked. Upon his move to Old Trafford in 2021, Ole Gunnar Solskjær predicted the forward to reach unparalleled heights and said: “His speed, vision, and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the transition.

"He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come."

With Diallo on the right wing and on Wilfried Gnonto on the other touchline, Leeds could be a frightening offensive force next term.

The Italian joined the English side last summer, and in 14 Premier League starts, he notched six goal contributions. Although it was a tricky debut season, he still displayed a commendable fearlessness and directness that made him of the club’s most dangerous assets. This is partly portrayed by his rank within the best 25% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries per 90 and assists per 90.

His effervescence and quality have been earmarked by Gary Neville, who said: “To see someone so mature, so young is very unusual in that position. Sometimes you see potential and talent but watching him so closely, his understanding of where to be, his choice of pass, when to run with it, his awareness of teammates, really good honestly.”

Therefore, Diallo, who had been described as “electric” by The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler, is already a proven Championship asset, and with Gnonto, the pair could dominate defenders come August.