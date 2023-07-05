Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs who are keeping tabs on West Bromwich Albion winger, Grady Diangana, with new boss Daniel Farke likely to need to bolster his attacking ranks this summer amid a possible player exodus at Elland Road.

What's the latest on Diangana to Leeds?

According to the Express and Star, the Whites could be ready to make a move for the former West Ham United ace ahead of next season, albeit with fellow relegated sides Leicester City and Southampton also showing an interest in the 25-year-old.

As per the report, the Baggies are unlikely to sell 'on the cheap' with two years still left to run on the forward's existing deal at the Hawthorns, ensuring that the Yorkshire outfit could be forced to cough up if they are to strike a deal over the coming weeks.

The former England U21 international has been with his current side since joining on an initial loan deal from the Hammers back in 2019, prior to West Brom forking out a reported fee of around £18m in order to make that stay permanent.

Who could Diangana replace at Leeds?

As noted above, it does appear that a number of Leeds' forward players could be set for pastures news this summer, with teenage starlet Wilfried Gnonto having been attracting notable interest of late, while Colombian international Luis Sinsterra is believed to have caught the eye of Serie A giants, AC Milan.

The addition of Diangana would, however, perhaps prove to be a dream replacement for another potential outgoing asset in the form of Jack Harrison, with the Englishman seemingly all but certain to leave Elland Road before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Much like Harrison, Diangana is a left-footed option who can operate on either flank, offering the ability to both provide a clinical touch himself or deliver quality service to his teammates.

While the DR Congo-born gem did only contribute four goals and three assists in the Championship last season for Carlos Corberan's side, he has previously proven his credentials as a player who can help propel a club to promotion, having recorded 15 goals and assists in the second tier in 2019/20 as West Brom secured a return to the top-flight.

A player capable of producing moments of "magic", according to journalist Graeme Brown, Diangana could be the man to help fill Harrison's void in the side, with the ex-Manchester City ace having registered 12 goal involvements in the Premier League last term.

Like the latter man - who created nine big chances and averaged 1.5 key passes per game in the most recent campaign - the £25k-per-week ace can also offer a creative threat from the flanks, having created six big chances and averaged 1.3 key passes per game in 22/23.

Equally, a further benefit of securing a deal would be the wide-man's defensive contribution as he ranks in the top 1% among his peers in the Men's next eight competitions - outside Europe's top five leagues - for blocks made (at an average of 2.24 per 90) as well as in the top 14% for tackles (at an average of 1.91 per 90).

To be able to recruit a player who can put in the hard yards defensively as well as unlock the door in an attacking sense could represent a real coup as far as Farke is concerned, allowing the German to start his Leeds tenure with a bang - while also filling the possible void of Harrison in the process.