Despite stumbling to a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day, Leeds United remain top of the Championship ahead of what will surely be another entertaining year in the rollercoaster division.

Nothing is ever guaranteed in the second tier, with just five points separating Daniel Farke's men at the very summit from nearby challengers Sunderland in fourth spot, as a heated automatic promotion race now kicks into gear.

To help boost their own chances of returning to the Premier League, the West Yorkshire titans will want to use January as a time to add in a couple of new additions here and there.

Of course, there are also a number of players already at the club who will be key to Leeds getting over the line, including Pascal Struijk who was the goalscoring hero versus the Riversiders.

Struijk's importance this season

That goal was coolly dispatched from the penalty spot by the 25-year-old, who has bounced back from injury difficulties to become an almost everpresent this season under Farke.

Indeed, the reinvigorated Whites number five was only present for 23 league clashes all of last campaign, whilst he now boasts 24 league appearances this time around, from a potential 25 outings.

Amazingly, he has three league goals next to his name away from just this golden contribution against John Eustace's visitors, with his defensive hard work also making him a firm fan's favourite.

From his six Championship clashes in December, Struijk would help his team pick up three clean sheets, with his showing against Stoke City on Boxing Day even seeing him win an imperious nine aerial duels.

Whilst Farke is clearly pleased with how much his Leeds captain has kicked on, he might well be on for a swoop this January - as per rumours - that sees him pick up a fresh partner for the 6 foot 3 ace to play alongside.

Leeds could land a dream Struijk partner

As per a recent report by GIVEMESPORT, the Championship high-flyers are interested in securing a deal for Borussia Monchengladbach star Nico Elvedi this January, but there could be some hurdles to overcome.

The same report further reveals that although Leeds are ahead of other parties in their interest in the Swiss defender, a deal could well be delayed until the summer for the £10m target owing to the 28-year-old's hesitancy to play in the second tier.

Still, with Farke reportedly prioritising some fresh bodies in defence, Leeds will pray they can convince Elvedi - who has been dubbed a "tremendous player" by German football expert Chris Williams - to make the leap this month regardless.

After all, he could strike up an imposing partnership with Struijk if everything aligns correctly, based on his impressive showings in the Bundesliga.

Struijk's league numbers (24/25) vs Elvedi's (24/25) Stat - per 90 mins* Struijk Elvedi Games played 24 9 Goals scored 3 1 Assists 0 1 Touches* 99.6 76.2 Accurate passes* 80.6 (91%) 58.2 (91%) Ball recoveries* 4.2 3.3 Clearances* 3.3 5.2 Total duels won* 5.0 4.1 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, both Struijk and Elvedi could go on to form an intimidating duo for the division, with the Gladbach man comfortable with the ball at his feet much like the 25-year-old, alongside getting stuck in and winning his fair share of duels.

Elvedi won't come cheap for the Whites, however, when you glance at his excessive £55k-per-week salary on top of his £10m fee, meaning he would want plenty of game-time on his statement arrival to West Yorkshire.

This could see Joe Rodon lose his concrete starting spot, therefore, with the Welshman struggling at points this season after returning to Elland Road permanently, winning a lesser 3.7 duels on average in league action when weighed up next to Elvedi.

Having previously worked with him at Gladbach too, Farke - who managed the centre-back on 34 occasions - would be over the moon if a switch like this was sanctioned, with the hope that moves like these will see his side finally leap back up to the Premier League.