Leeds United fans will already be nervous about their team's promotion chances in the Championship, despite the fact the Whites are only 15 games deep into the marathon of the second-tier campaign.

Supporters that pack out Elland Road are far too used to heartbreak on the big occasion, especially when it comes to trying to leap back up to the Premier League, with a 1-0 playoff final defeat earlier this year to Southampton still no doubt stinging.

Of course, there's also the agony they experienced under Marcelo Bielsa - before triumphantly winning the league in 2020 - after Frank Lampard's Derby County took great delight in toppling the West Yorkshire giants over two legs in the playoff semi finals the year prior.

With Leeds just outside of those top two automatic promotion spots at the time of writing, the die-hard Whites masses will just be fearing another disastrous near-miss is on the horizon.

Away from all that pessimism, however, there is plenty to still latch onto that's positive, with Daniel Farke boasting two promotions up to the top-flight on his managerial CV, and plenty more could come from his steady Leeds side who have only tasted defeat twice in league action to date.

Alongside that, the January transfer window also gives Leeds adequate time to strengthen ahead of a crucial 2025, with this being what their lineup could look like come February next year when glancing at some significant transfer rumours...

1 GK - Illan Meslier

Although Illan Meslier has been suspect of some shaky displays this season in goal, he is likely to remain as the Leeds number one shot-stopper moving forward.

The 24-year-old has picked up an impressive nine clean sheets from his 15 Championship games to date, which included a shut-out coming his way versus Queens Park Rangers just before the international break.

2 RB - Jayden Bogle

Jayden Bogle is also likely to remain as Leeds' main right-back in early 2025, considering he was only purchased this summer.

Alongside the fact he's still a fresh-faced recruit, the former Sheffield United man has also shone in spurts for Farke's side by picking up two league goals as an attack-minded option on the right.

3 CB - Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon was also another summer purchase made by Farke to shore up the defence in West Yorkshire and he has become an ever-present under the German's guidance in the second tier.

He was particularly impressive against Plymouth Argyle in early November, amassing 98 touches as an assured but imposing centre-back figure.

4 CB - Pascal Struijk

Pascal Struijk has also been top-drawer this campaign to date after finding his 2023/24 season was largely stop-start owing to injury issues.

The 25-year-old is now making up for lost time, with two goals bagged from 15 league games so far as a menacing presence from corners, which has even seen him take on captain duties for his promotion-chasing employers.

5 LB - Dennis Cirkin

The first of a trio of new signings comes in the form of Dennis Cirkin, who has been linked with a switch to Elland Road heavily in recent weeks.

With Junior Firpo's contract up in the summer of 2025, this would be smart planning on the end of Leeds to buy his replacement in January, with the "fantastic" defender - as he was once labelled by former Sunderland manager Lee Johnson - more than capable of replacing the ex-Barcelona left-back.

The standout Black Cats number three is equally as creative as Firpo, having accumulated seven goals and five assists on Wearside from 92 games, and might well be available to pick up for a reported fee of £6m

6 CM - Ao Tanaka

Leeds will know they don't need to splash the cash in order to obtain some exceptional talents this forthcoming window, as Ao Tanaka only cost Farke and Co £3.5m to acquire in late August.

Helped by an injury crisis in the holding midfield positions, the Japanese gem has been quietly superb for the Whites since entering the first-team fold, with a 92% pass accuracy averaged per second-tier clash among other glowing numbers.

7 CM - Lewis O'Brien

Leeds might well be in the market for another new holding midfielder this January, with Lewis O'Brien previously on their transfer radar.

O'Brien is being touted to make a £7m move to LAFC, but as the former Huddersfield Town man narrowly missed out on promotion with the Terriers back in 2020, he could fancy a return to the EFL with Leeds.

He was also a top performer when on the books of Leeds' near neighbours, amassing eight goals and ten assists as a reliable head from 131 total games. He could, therefore, be a potential option ahead of Joe Rothwell.

8 RM - Wilfried Gnonto

Leeds fans must go into a state of panic whenever a window opens, knowing full well that Wilfried Gnonto might finally up and leave.

The Italian winger could stay put this time again, having mustered up two goals and five assists in league action so far for the West Yorkshire titans.

9 CAM - Brenden Aaronson

The ex-FC Zurich star is likely to be partnered by Brenden Aaronson in attack past January, with the American breathing life back into his playing days at Elland Road this season.

He already has four goals and one assist next to his name as the former RB Salzburg man aims to offer even more during some high-stakes games to come near the summit of the table.

10 LM - Ryan Kent

The last incoming on the transfer front could see Farke and Co add a free agent into their ranks with Ryan Kent linked to potentially further bolster their left wing options.

Largie Ramazani is currently sidelined after an encouraging start to life in England, whilst Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon has largely underwhelmed in this spot, with no goals and just one assist picked up from eight appearances.

Kent could offer the Whites something different down this channel, therefore, with the ex-Rangers man boasting 33 goals and 56 assists from his memorable stay at Ibrox.

11 ST - Mateo Joseph

This XI is finished off with Mateo Joseph's inclusion as the lone striker, with Farke hopeful that his young Spanish hotshot can spark into life even more when push comes to shove in some intense future encounters.

He did score the decisive strike against Sheffield United in the middle of October to help his team beat Chris Wilder's men 2-0, but that was only his second league strike.

2025 could well be his year though, as the homegrown Whites product strives to fire in the goals that leads to his side tasting promotion glory.