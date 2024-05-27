Leeds United would have known Southampton were going to be a tricky opponent to overcome in the Championship play-off final, having lost to Russell Martin's Saints twice in the regular season.

This defeat at Wembley to make it a hat-trick of losses will obviously sting the most, with Leeds so close yet so far to an immediate return to the Premier League under Daniel Farke.

In truth, there were far too many notable underperformers at Wembley from a Whites perspective with the Saints full value for the 1-0 win at the end, having frustrated the West Yorkshire side whilst also relying on dependable goalscoring hero Adam Armstrong to fire home when it mattered.

Leeds won't have any confidence in Joel Piroe leading the line going forward, however, after the former Swansea City striker put in an anonymous display up top when he was meant to be operating as a handful to give his team a fighting chance at promotion glory.

Joel Piroe's performance in numbers

Whilst Armstrong proved to be the difference-maker with just 21 touches of the ball, Piroe put in a passenger-like display despite amassing more touches at 29, but with no firepower on show in the clutch moments like the Saints hero.

Those 29 touches meant the dire Dutchman touched the ball fewer times than goalkeeper Illan Meslier at Wembley, with the French goalkeeper called into action numerous times with 44 touches managed, further reinforcing his background display on the day.

Piroe's numbers vs Southampton Minutes played 90 Touches 29 Shots on goal 0 Accurate passes 13/16 (81%) Duels won 2/10 Possession lost 9x Stats by Sofascore

Failing to test Alex McCarthy's goal with a single effort, alongside only winning 20% of his duels against a strong Saints defence, the time could come now - in the midst of all this play-off heartbreak - for Leeds to seek out a new striker to upgrade on their misfiring £12m dud.

Farke's men could struggle to recoup a similar fee out of a potential suitor, but with his form in front of goal worryingly taking a nosedive before this one-off final even took place, they could well have to cut their losses and take whatever they can to subsequently reinvest in the squad.

Piroe's season in numbers

Piroe hasn't quite been at his deadly best for some time now in a Leeds shirt, which could see his spot as a regular under Farke come under scrutiny between now and a ball being kicked next campaign.

The 24-year-old's goal on the final day of the regular season against Southampton, before this cruel final took place between the two same sides, was his first strike for the Whites since the start of April and only his third goal in his last 14 league matches if you include his header against Norwich City in the play-off semi-final second leg.

Everything was looking rosy that Piroe would then silence his doubters questioning his prolific edge in front of goal in the final after the convincing Canaries win by netting again at Wembley, only for the 6 foot 1 forward to deliver a no-show when it mattered most.

Handed out an abject 3/10 rating after the 1-0 defeat by Leeds Live's Beren Cross, who described Piroe's poor showing as "completely anonymous", the likes of Mateo Joseph next season could see their minutes increased as a preferred livewire option over the underwhelming 24-year-old.

Whether he is given the boot completely and sold on or just bumped down the pecking order in the squad, it looks unlikely we will see Piroe leading the line next season for the West Yorkshire outfit after such a forgettable performance on the biggest stage was the final straw.