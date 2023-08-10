Leeds United are “in the race” to sign Paris Saint-Germain starlet Edouard Michut this summer, but a new report has revealed just how many teams are in the mix.

Who is Edouard Michut?

Michut is primarily a central midfielder who has played his football at the Parc des Princes ever since his childhood days, having graduated from the academy to get promoted to Luis Enrique’s first team back in January 2022. But having only ever made eight senior appearances, his future is extremely uncertain.

Last term, France’s youth international was sent out on a season-long loan to Championship rivals Sunderland where he started 12 games in the second-tier, so knows what it takes to compete at the required level, and whilst he’s since returned to his parent club where he has two years remaining on his contract, it’s unlikely he’ll be staying put.

Culture PSG’s Luca Demange was recently asked during a public interview whether the 20-year-old would be able to stake his claim in the Ligue 1 outfit’s starting squad this season, to which he replied:

“I don’t think so. Michut is coming back to PSG to bounce back better. He recently told L’Equipe that he wants to find the project that suits him best. His year at Sunderland was a good experience and he’s now aiming for another stage in his progression”.

Are Leeds signing Edouard Michut?

Taking to Twitter X, journalist Dominik Schneider revealed that Leeds are one of three clubs who are seriously in the running to secure the services of Michut before the end of the ongoing summer transfer window. He wrote:

“Excl. Two #Bundesliga clubs show interest in Edouard #Michut from #PSG. #TSGHoffenheim + #FCAugsburg have inquired about possibilities of loan or transfer. #LeedsUnited still in the race. No concrete offer yet, waiting for PSG.”

How much does Edouard Michut earn?

At PSG, Michut currently pockets just £1.3k-per-week which would make him the lowest-earner at Leeds. And not only would he be an extremely cheap player to recruit, but the central talisman would also be a real “technician” in the middle of the park, as dubbed by Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray.

The youngster ranked in the 93rd percentile for tackles and recorded an 87.8% pass success rate last season, which was higher than any of the regular starters achieved at Elland Road, highlighting that he’s not afraid to get stuck in but equally holds a calmness and composure on the ball.

Sponsored by Nike, the talented prospect also has the ability to positively impact the game in the final third having scored four goals and provided one assist since the start of his career whilst also ranking in the 87th percentile for successful take-ons, showing his desire to dribble past his marker and create chances in and around the opposition’s box.

Finally, Michut would provide Daniel Farke with some much-needed versatility having previously operated in both defensive and attacking midfield alongside his usual role in the centre, so should the 49ers be successful in their pursuit, he would be a really exciting recruit for the long-term future of the club.