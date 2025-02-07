Leeds United are marching on in their bid for promotion from the Championship but the latest update has brought some cause for concern on the injury front.

Leeds prepare for hectic fixture run

While the Whites find themselves five points clear, cautious optimism among supporters will remain stoic as the Yorkshire giants look to put the seal on promotion to the Premier League at the second attempt. This weekend, Leeds take on Millwall in a much-anticipated FA Cup tie at Elland Road between two sides with no love lost. However, league action is the priority for Daniel Farke, which may see the German boss rotate his squad for the Lions' visit on Saturday.

Completing a short turnaround, they then make the trip to face Watford on Tuesday evening. Speaking ahead of the Whites' latest clash Farke confirmed Patrick Bamford is the only notable absentee to face Millwall: "At the moment the only player who is not in team training is Patrick [Bamford], and for that, that's the first step for him to return back to team training.

“It will happen at some point next week, we will see, it depends on the final stages of his rehab. Definitely not in the mix for Saturday, but all the others are available and for that all have a chance to be involved in the matchday squad."

However, just because he he has a near clean bill of health to choose from, that doesn't mean that there aren't players struggling through the pain barrier to ensure they are fit and available to fight for promotion to the top-flight.

Joe Rodon's dedication to the Leeds United cause

Speaking on LUTV, commentator Bryn Law revealed that a family member revealed at half-time during Leeds United's 2-0 victory over Coventry City that Joe Rodon has been playing with a broken hand, which has been an ongoing issue for the Wales international.

He stated on the live broadcast: "Broken hand he has, I was reliably informed by a member of the Rodon family at half-time. He has had the issue for quite a while, hence the fact that bandage has been there for quite a while."

Putting his body on the line through incredible dedication, the Swansea-born central defender has been a standout in his 33 appearances for Leeds this campaign.

Previously hailed as 'perfect role model of a modern-day defender' by Farke, Rodon's presence on the field could be the difference between his side being able to claim their place back in the limelight of the top flight.

Joe Rodon's excellent Leeds United season in numbers (Fotmob) Duels won 119 Pass accuracy 92.6% Aerial duels won 71 Recoveries 125

Earning his stripes after moving to Yorkshire from Tottenham Hotspur, you get the impression that there is plenty more to come from the 27-year-old as the season reaches it's business end.

Whether he can stay fit is another question, but the fact he has been able to play through a fairly painful injury suggests he has the robust qualities needed to satisfy the demand of a heavy domestic fixture schedule bestowed on Farke's men.