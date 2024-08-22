Leeds United have just over a week left in the summer transfer window to make attacking additions to offset the recent departures from the first-team.

The Whites recently confirmed that Georginio Rutter has signed for Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, making him the second star attacker to move on from Elland Road.

Earlier this summer, Dutch forward Crysencio Summerville completed a transfer to West Ham United, after a return of 19 goals and nine assists in the Championship last season.

This has left a hole in the squad in the wide area and Leeds have reportedly looked at a former Premier League youngster as a potential replacement for the Hammers ace.

Leeds keen on Ajax starlet

According to HITC, the West Yorkshire outfit have enquired about the possibility of signing winger Carlos Borges from Dutch giants Ajax this month.

The report claims that the Whites are interested in Manuel Benson, Jonathan Rowe, Calvin Stengs, and Borges as they weigh up all of their options ahead of next week's transfer deadline.

It states that they have already contacted Ajax to discuss a deal and that the Eredivisie side have told them that they are not open to loaning him out this season.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not Leeds are prepared to pursue a permanent deal for the former Manchester City magician this month.

Borges, who was hailed as "phenomenal" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could come in at Elland Road as a brilliant replacement for Summerville this season if they can wrap up a swoop for him in the coming days.

Why Carlos Borges could replace Crysencio Summerville

The 20-year-old talent had an underwhelming first season with Ajax, as he registered two goals and three assists in 21 league matches, but his form with Manchester City at youth level suggests the potential is there for him to be an exciting addition.

His return of two goals and three assists in the Eredivisie also came in just eight starts, which suggests that his level of production in the final third was respectable given his time on the pitch.

During his spell in England, however, his output in front of goal was simply incredible for the Cityzens at U18 and U23 level, as he showcased his form as a scorer and a creator of goals.

Carlos Borges 20/21 U18 Premier League 21/22 U18 Premier League 22/23 Premier League 2 Appearances 21 7 24 Goals 12 11 21 Assists 18 3 11 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see in the table above, Borges produced goals and assists at an incredible rate in the U18 Premier League and the Premier League 2.

In all competitions, the 20-year-old star racked up 55 goals and 42 assists in 79 appearances for City's academy, which shows that the potential is there for him to be a winger who can produce goals and assists on a regular basis for Leeds.

The Portuguese wizard has yet to prove himself on a consistent basis at senior level but his sublime youth record suggests that it is a gamble worth taking for Daniel Farke, as he could end up brilliantly replacing Summerville's output from a left wing position.