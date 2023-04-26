Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani will still make a “huge” profit at Elland Road even if the club are relegated to the Championship, according to finance expert Kieran Maguire.

What’s the latest Leeds takeover news?

The Whites once again failed to pick up three points on Tuesday evening in the Premier League and now find themselves just two points above the drop zone having played a game more than the current bottom three.

A 1-1 draw against relegation rivals Leicester City has seen Javi Gracia’s side go four games without a win, with an away trip to Bournemouth on Sunday looking like a make or break fixture.

The threat of relegation looks like it would have a serious impact off the pitch as well, with the 49ers Enterprises currently having a deal in place to take over from Radrizzani in a deal worth around £420m.

However, according to The Daily Mail, the 49ers would still be interested in Leeds should the suffer relegation, although they’d only be willing to pay around £150m.

Talking to Football Insider, Maguire, who contributes for Sky Sports, said that Radrizzani, who paid £45m for Leeds in 2017, would still be making a “huge” profit as it would be a “record-breaking” deal in the EFL.

“If Leeds United are relegated and then sold for £150million to the 49ers then it would still constitute a record-breaking price paid for an EFL club.

“That is indicative of the stature of Leeds as a significant player in English football.

“While the owner would be disappointed with the price and fans would be disappointed with relegation, it’s hard to argue that Radrizzani could negotiate the fee any further.

“A sale of £150million still provides a huge profit from Radrizzani’s point of view. The club would benefit from three years of parachute payments to allow it to climatise to the Championship also.”

Fingers crossed…

Everyone at Elland Road will be hoping that Radrizzani gets the £420m fee agreed with the 49ers, as Leeds would still be a Premier League club heading into the 2023/24 season.

However, with results not falling into place on the pitch and supporters turning on the current board, in particular sporting director Victor Orta, it does feel as if relegation is a real possibility.

Hopefully that isn’t the case, but it is good to know that the 49ers, who currently hold a 44% stake in the club, are in for the long haul.