Leeds United could strike a bargain under £1 million deal for a "top-class talent" this summer, as it is believed he's played the last game for his current club.

Leeds making transfer plans for next season

The Whites have drawn this Championship season to a close this afternoon with their final game at home to Southampton, excluding the Play-Offs still to be contested, but the Elland Road board have been drawing up their summer transfer plans for months.

It's been a long campaign but entertaining campaign following Daniel Farke's side, who were locked in a three-way battle for the automatic promotion places with both Leicester City and Ipswich Town for the vast majority of it.

However, the Yorkshire giants have one eye on next season, and it is believed they wish to strengthen in key areas across the defence. Leeds are one of the sides eyeing a free move for West Ham defender Ben Johnson, according to recent reports, with the full-back rejecting multiple contract offers and looking set to leave.

Leeds have displayed fragility at the back on a few occasions recently, with both Liam Cooper and Sam Byram's deals also set to expire in the summer, meaning Farke may want to bring in suitable replacements for the pair.

Leeds want to make Joe Rodon's deal permanent from Tottenham, and they've also been linked with PEC Zwolle’s Anselmo García MacNulty as they eye up fresh options at the back.

Elsewhere in defence, there is now the suggestion that they could move to bring in a new goalkeeper as an alternative to current mainstay number one Illan Meslier.

Leeds eyeing under £1 million move for Viktor Johansson

Rotherham shot-stopper Viktor Johansson stands out as a very interesting option in this regard.

The Swede, who has one cap for his country at international level, has been a revelation for Rotherham despite their otherwise dismal campaign - with Aftonbladet claiming this week that he may have just played his last game for the club against Cardiff City this afternoon.

Viktor Johansson's best Championship games this season (before Cardiff) Match Match Rating (via WhoScored) Rotherham 2-0 Coventry City 8.83 Rotherham 0-1 Plymouth Argyle 8.55 Rotherham 0-0 Huddersfield Town 8.31 Southampton 1-1 Rotherham 8.12 Swansea 1-0 Rotherham 8.05

They add that the goalkeeper's contract has a very affordable buy-out clause of around £736,000, and Leeds are eyeing a summer move for Johansson who they could sign for under £1 million.

"Viktor's been a wonderful goalkeeper for the club. Everyone is aware of the huge interest in him," said Rotherham boss Steve Evans.

"I'm getting phone calls from managers who want my opinion on what he's like behind the scenes. They don't ask what he's like between sticks. They see that for themselves. Whether he's with us next season remains to be seen but, at the minute, I'm planning with him. He hasn't gone anywhere yet.

"Fans have bonds with managers and players because they recognise what they do and how hard they fight for their club. Viktor is a top-class talent. I've sat in the stands and watched him and he's been wonderful. More importantly, he's a really good guy off the pitch. He's really professional.

"He's also really humble, which is different to how you sometimes find players in the Championship who have got aspirations.”