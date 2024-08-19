Highlights Leeds United aims to add 4 new players this summer, including Lang as a potential signing to patch up defensive gaps.

Departures of key players causing a 'sour mood' amongst supporters despite winless start to the season for the club.

Farke stresses the need to add cover at full-back, midfield, and 2 offensive positions, highlighting gaps in the current squad.

Leeds United have been linked with a late move to sign a new defender this summer as they look to bolster their ranks this summer.

Farke wants four new faces

With just 11 days until the transfer window slams shut, there is still plenty for Daniel Farke and co to do at Elland Road. Yet to win a game this season despite a sparkling pre-season, they sit 16th in the Championship and have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup at the first hurdle.

They are also losing Georginio Rutter to Brighton after the Seagulls triggered his £40m release clause, with the Frenchman becoming the third high-profile exit from the Yorkshire side this summer following the departures of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville to Tottenham and West Ham United respectively.

Leeds United permanent departures summer 2024 Player Club joined Archie Gray Tottenham Crysencio Summerville West Ham United Glen Kamara Rennes Charlie Cresswell Toulouse Jamie Shackleton Sheffield United Cody Drameh Hull City Robin Koch Eintracht Frankfurt Ian Poveda Sunderland Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Marc Roca Real Betis Diego Llorente Real Betis Georginio Rutter Brighton (TBC)

It means that there is something of a sour mood around Elland Road even early in the season, and Farke has already outlined the amount of work his side still have to do in the transfer window.

"We would need cover at full-back, in midfield and two offensive positions. Cannot guarantee we will get all of these, but four is roughly what I would like to see," he explained after his side struggled to a goalless draw with West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

The club have been linked with both Jack Clarke and Jonathan Rowe this summer, and it remains unclear whether either the Sunderland or Norwich stars will end up at Elland Road to fill one of those attacking positions targeted.

Now, reports suggest that Leeds have identified a potential new addition to solve another one of those issues.

Leeds United express interest in free-agent

That comes with The Daily Mail, relayed by MOT Leeds News, reporting that Leeds and the 49ers Enterprises are eyeing up a move for veteran defender Michael Lang and have expressed their interest.

The Swiss fullback has appeared 31 times for his national side and has racked up over 200 appearances for Basel across two separate spells. Now a free agent, the 33-year-old could be an option to provide cover at right back to Jayden Bogle, who joined the Elland Road outfit this summer.

Given he would cost nothing in terms of a transfer fee, Lang could well be a savvy option to add more depth to the squad, with Bogle currently one of two recognised right-backs among Farke's ranks following the departure of Connor Roberts and Gray this summer.

Having failed to make an appearance for Basel in the last 12 months of his contract though, there will be serious reservations over his ability should he arrive, with the veteran arguably well past his peak, though having scored a Champions League winner against Manchester United back in 2017 might lend him some credit with the Leeds supporters.