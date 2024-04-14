Leeds United are eyeing up a move for a Premier League-proven striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

Leeds targeting attackers

With just three game weeks left of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, Leeds United remain firmly in the hunt for an automatic promotion spot. The Yorkshire outfit sit just two points off Ipswich Town and one point adrift of Leicester City in what promises to be a tight end to the season.

Should they indeed secure promotion, though, the Peacocks will need to ensure their squad is once again good enough to compete at the highest level. As a result, a busy summer is expected for the Whites, with a number of players already being tipped to make the move to Elland Road. Leeds are believed to be eyeing a "bargain" summer move for Southampton striker Che Adams, while the return of Kalvin Phillips to Elland Road has also been discussed.

Elsewhere, reports in February claimed Leeds are one of several clubs eyeing up a swoop to sign Kilmarnock gem Bobby Wales at the end of the season. Now, a fresh name with proven Premier League quality has been linked with a move to Yorkshire ahead of the summer window.

Leeds eye surprise move for 204-goal striker

According to Star [via Sport Witness], Leeds are said to be a ‘surprise suitor’ for striker Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian joined current side Fenerbache from Chelsea in 2022 for €3.5m and has since found the net 41 times in 68 outings for the Turkish outfit.

However, the 30-year-old's current contract expires this summer and though there is reportedly the option to extend that deal by a year, Star claim that Batshuayi is likely to depart Fenerbache this summer and that Leeds are following his situation closely.

Should Leeds indeed secure promotion this season, signing someone of Batshuayi's experience would be a smart move. The forward has netted an impressive 204 goals for club and country across his career and while his time at Chelsea did not go as well as some may have hoped, he still received high praise, including from former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

"It was interesting to see not just the player - I kind of knew the quality Michy had and it’s always good to see that up close - but also the personality. Since early season, how he’s trained, his demeanour, his positivity, and quality when he’s come on, which is obviously the most important thing, have been top class.

"When Tammy is scoring regular goals and getting a firm foot in the team, that’s not easy. It’s the same for Oli [Giroud]. Michy has shown all the right ways of handling that. He has been very good for us so far, and that positive spirit when you’re not playing regularly is not just important for him, cause that’s tough sometimes, but it’s important for the group. He deserves extra praise for that. He’s positive, hard-working, loves scoring goals."

A move to Elland Road could be one to watch, but you'd expect Leeds will need to earn promotion first.