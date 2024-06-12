Leeds United missed out on promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking as they lost the play-off final to Southampton at Wembley last month.

The Whites could now lose some of their key players as teams from across Europe start to eye up their stars ahead of possible moves during the summer transfer window.

One player who has already been linked with an exit from Elland Road is left-back Junior Firpo, who was Daniel Farke's first-choice left-back during the second half of the season.

Last month, Record, as relayed by Sport Witness, reported that Spanish side Real Betis are one of the teams interested in a deal for the former Barcelona man, but that a deal could be too expensive for them at this moment in time.

Leeds United's interest in young full-back

According to Dutch outlet VI, Leeds are one of a number of clubs eyeing up a possible swoop to sign Anselmo MacNulty from PEC Zwolle this summer.

The report claims that Leicester City, who were successful in their efforts to earn promotion out of the Championship, are also keen on the versatile star, who can play at centre-back or left-back.

It adds that Real Betis have been linked with a move for the player in the past but that Zwolle are not keen to cash in on the 21-year-old battler.

It, therefore, remains to be seen whether or not a deal is viable for the Whites at this moment in time as there is no price tag mentioned or whether or not the English side are prepared to make an official offer for his services.

If they do manage to secure a transfer for the left-footed titan, though, then they could land a strong replacement for Firpo, should he depart before the end of the window.

Why Anselmo MacNulty could be a good Junior Firpo replacement

Firstly, the Spanish-born star is almost seven years younger than the Dominican Republic international, who is 28 in August, and has plenty of time left to develop and improve over the years to come, which could make him a better long-term option for Farke.

His potential was highlighted by a list of 'future champions' that was curated by CIES Football Observatory, via The Irish Mirror, which included the Irish colossus alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham, who is now a star for Real Madrid and England, Jamal Musiala, and Rico Lewis, and others.

It included the young players who had played the most minutes at first-team, and youth international, level during the 2023 calendar year, which the Leeds target qualified for through his time on the pitch in the Eredivisie and Bellingham qualified for through his performances for Borussia Dortmund, England, and Real.

MacNulty was once hailed as "physically strong" by former Zwolle director Marcel Boudesteyn and his defensive work is why he could arrive as an excellent replacement for Firpo.

23/24 season Anselmo MacNulty (Eredivisie) Junior Firpo (Championship) Appearances 31 26 Tackles per game 2.4 2.3 Interceptions per game 1.2 1.0 Ball recoveries per game 3.6 3.0 Duel success rate 57% 58% Aerial duel success rate 63% 54% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Ireland U21 international has the edge over the Leeds man in a host of key defensive metrics, albeit slightly.

The 21-year-old ace also produced two goals and two assists but that was not as impressive as Firpo's zero goals and seven assists from left-back in the Championship.

These statistics suggest that MacNulty could be a 'strong' replacement for the current Whites full-back from a defensive perspective but could need to add more to his game as a creator to make up for the attacking threat that the club would lose should they decide to sell the ex-Barcelona man.

Overall, though, the young Zwolle star appears to be an impressive prospect who could potentially improve Farke's defence, with his superior defensive numbers in comparison to Firpo, and that is why they should swoop to sign him this summer.