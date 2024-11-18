Leeds United are believed to be eyeing a January move for an "exceptional" young player, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Leeds preparing for Championship return

The Whites' season has been curtailed by another international break, stopping Daniel Farke's side in their tracks as they look to seal promotion from the Championship in 2024/25.

Leeds return to action with a trip to Swansea City on Sunday afternoon, knowing that victory in Wales will give the third-place outfit a chance of ending the weekend in the automatic promotion places, depending on how Sunderland and Sheffield United fare.

While the Whites look primed to be one of the favourites to reach the Premier League between now and May, new signings in January could help give Farke the extra squad depth that he craves, especially given the relentless nature of the Championship, with fixtures coming thick and fast in the coming months.

Gent defender Archie Brown is one player who has been linked with a move to Leeds in one of the upcoming windows, with Chelsea also thought to be pushing to snap up the 22-year-old.

Leeds eyeing move for "exceptional" player

According to Leeds Live, Leeds are still fond of Manchester City youngster James McAtee, potentially looking to bring him in on a loan deal during the January transfer window.

It is claimed that the reigning Premier League champions are "willing to let the player go out on loan", given his lack of playing time under Pep Guardiola this season. It is stated that "a permanent deal could also be on the cards", though that would actually go against Leeds' chances as they don't have the funds to compete with West Ham, who are eyeing a permanent deal.

McAtee could be a perfect addition for Leeds midway through the season, in a move that may benefit all parties, allowing City to give one of their most talented young players more minutes, improving his development in the process.

As for the Whites, the 22-year-old could be that sprinkling of extra magic that gives them the edge in the promotion battle, with Micah Richards showing that he is a big admirer, saying: "Where’s he from? Where’s he from? The way he moves, the guile on him, you can tell he’s been brought up the correct way, can’t we? Always looking to get on the ball, lovely, both-footed but his strike was exceptional."

McAtee enjoyed two separate loan spells at Sheffield United in the past, bagging 22 goal contributions (14 goals and eight assists) in 75 appearances, and his creativity could give Farke an extra dimension between now and the end of the season.

With Leeds facing plenty of very defensive set-ups currently, the young Englishman can help unlock defences, with Guardiola saying earlier this season: "(Against) teams who play so deep he has the quality to find it."

The fact that City could reportedly entertain the idea of McAtee leaving permanently could also appeal to the Whites, should they get promoted and have the money to turn a deal permanent come summer 2025.