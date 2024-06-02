Leeds United went into the Championship play-off final having to start a goal-shy Joel Piroe up top, with Patrick Bamford sidelined through yet another injury.

Piroe barely left a lasting impression on the Leeds masses nervously watching on at Wembley, failing to have a single shot on Alex McCarthy's net as the Southampton defenders contained the Dutchman with ease all afternoon.

It's not as if Bamford would have done any better when you look at the barren sequence of games he had endured before injury troubles got the better of him again, only managing to ripple an opponent's goal with one strike in his last seven clashes before the treatment room inevitably beckoned.

The focus, therefore, could be on getting a new lethal striker in through the door in West Yorkshire this summer, as Leeds eye up a promising attacker who has had difficulties in the treatment room himself as of late.

Leeds looking at in-demand youngster

Still only 20 years of age, it does, however, feel like a lifetime ago since Daniel Jebbison was first making waves at Sheffield United across in neighbouring South Yorkshire.

Bumped up to the senior mix after six goals from six in the U18 ranks, Jebbison has had his struggles since with the entirety of this season - minus the final game - curtailed owing to a serious blood clot.

Yet, that hasn't stopped a number of suitors from beginning to sniff around for the unlucky young striker this summer, with Leeds notably interested according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The likes of Everton, Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City are all further credited with being keen on the attacker, who could leave the Blades on a free in the off-season, as his contract begins to run out at Bramall Lane even after such a promising start to his career at the club.

Top five youngest-ever goalscorers for Sheffield United Player Age when they scored 1. Regan Slater 17 years, 1 month, 29 days 2. Simon Stainrod 17 years, 2 months, 2 days 3. Daniel Jebbison 17 years, 10 months, 5 days 4. Mick Jones 18 years 5. Jonathan Forte 18 years, 1 month, 24 days Sourced by Transfermarkt

Third in the esteemed list above, after instinctively scoring for United away at Goodison Park, Leeds will hope they can turn back the clock and get this Jebbison back if he signs, finally ditching Bamford in the process.

What this move could mean for Bamford

Although Bamford did have moments of magic last campaign for the Whites, with that first-time screamer against Peterborough United in the FA Cup etched into every Leeds' fans brain, he also very visibly struggled to keep up with the pace at points.

His final full outing at Elland Road before a knee injury struck saw Leeds frustratingly draw 0-0 with Sunderland, with Bamford only managing a meagre 31 touches and one off-target effort to try and win his lacklustre team all three points.

In the grand scheme of things, results like that one at home and a further 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers after this killed Daniel Farke's men and their hopes of gatecrashing the top two in the division.

Therefore, injecting the squad with a fresher option in Jebbison wouldn't be the most out-there shout, considering the former teenage starlet for the Blades only needed two men's appearances before bagging away in Merseyside.

Described as being "fantastic" when it came to his physical strength by then Sheffield United coach Jack Lester, even when United had dropped down a division and he struggled for fitness once more, Jebbison would be able to give the likes of Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt a run for their money to add spice to the competition for places up top.

It would, no doubt, be risky swapping out the injury-prone Bamford for a man who missed nearly all of last season, but a risk worth taking if Leeds can get the former England U20 international back up to speed quickly and firing on all cylinders again.