Leeds United have now begun eyeing a late alternative to Cameron Archer in the final hours of the January transfer window, according to a new report, as they look to hand Daniel Farke more firepower to ensure promotion out of the Championship.

Leeds want to sign Cameron Archer

Heading into the final days of the January transfer window, Leeds have been pursuing a deal to sign Southampton forward Archer either on loan or permanently.

So far this January, the Whites have not made any signings, with their only real first-team dealing being the departure of Joe Gelhardt on loan to Hull City. Sitting top of the Championship and having just beaten Cardiff City 7-0, it is easy to see why they may have opted to sit on their funds rather than take a risk in January, but even after that thrashing Farke admitted that business was still there to be done if the right player was found.

"I trust this group and if we go with this group, I am confident we can finish in a top position", he explained.

"I think it is also our responsibility, as key people in the club, to explore if there is something to improve the group a bit and make it a higher probability we are successful."

"If we find something and think it's a good addition and affordable, we will go for it. And if not, then no.

So far, that player appears to be Archer, with Leeds having had an offer turned down for the Southampton talent last week and they are still believed to be pushing for an exit for the Englishman, who was left out of the Saints squad for their win over Ipswich.

However, should they not be able to land Archer, it seems that a late alternative has emerged.

Leeds eyeing fellow Southampton forward instead of Archer

That is according to The Daily Mail's reporter Craig Hope, who has revealed that Leeds and the 49ers are one of the sides interested in a potential late move to sign Southampton striker Adam Armstrong.

Leeds, of course, will not have fond memories of the Englishman and his knack of scoring goals against them. Armstrong struck the only goal in the play-off final last season and has scored five times against the Elland Road outfit, only managing more against Birmingham City.

After winning promotion for the Saints, however, Armstrong has struggled with his side in the top flight, scoring just twice in 20 appearances. Though he still has over two years left to run on his £60,000 a week deal at St Mary's, there is a suggestion that he could depart before the end of the transfer window.

Middlesbrough are another side thought to be keen on the 27-year-old, who enjoyed the best form of his career in the Championship and could be a massive boost to any side he joins.

Adam Armstrong in the Championship Appearances 232 Goals 77 Assists 33 Minutes per goal/assist 151

Though Leeds proved that they have no problem finding the back of the net, and currently lead the way as the division's top scorers, could a proven goal-getter guarantee them an automatic promotion spot and a place in next season's Premier League?