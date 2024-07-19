Leeds United are reportedly looking at signing a Champions League defender who could end up replacing Junior Firpo.

Leeds’ summer signings so far

The Whites and Daniel Farke are preparing for another season in the Championship and have been relatively active in the transfer market, even if the departures have significantly outweighed the number of arrivals.

Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell and Alex Cairns have joined from Tottenham, Southampton and Salford City respectively, with the figure for Elland Road exits hitting double figures.

Leeds United's summer sales New club Fee (Transfermarkt) Archie Gray Tottenham £34.7m Glen Kamara Rennes £8.4m Marc Roca Real Betis £3.8m Charlie Cresswell Toulouse £3.8m Diego Llorente Real Betis £2.7m Robin Koch Eintracht Frankfurt Free transfer Jamie Shackleton Sheffield United Free transfer Kristoffer Klaesson Rakow Czestochowa Free transfer Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Free transfer Darko Gyabi Plymouth Argyle Loan Sam Greenwood Preston North End Loan Sonny Perkins Leyton Oreint Loan

There could be plenty of more incomings and outgoings before the season gets underway on August 10 against Portsmouth, with Rasmus Kristensen set to become the next player to leave for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan with an option to buy next summer.

Now, a new target has emerged for the 49ers Enterprises and Leeds.

Leeds eyeing move for Champions League defender

According to reports abroad, relayed by Sport Witness, Leeds are one of a number of clubs eyeing a move to sign AC Milan left-back Fode Ballo-Toure.

It is claimed that the Italian giants are looking to move on the 27-year-old this summer and actually have an agreement with Turkish side Besiktas. However, Ballo-Toure isn’t sold on a move to Istanbul and would prefer to look elsewhere, with Leeds, Championship rivals Watford and La Liga clubs Celta Vigo and Sevilla all credited with an interest.

The Whites may well view Ballo-Toure as a replacement for Firpo, who has reportedly agreed terms over a return to Real Betis, following in the footsteps of Diego Llorente and Marc Roca who have also signed for Betis this summer in permanent transfers.

Ballo-Toure, a Senegal international, began his career on the books of Paris Saint-Germain but failed to make a senior appearance for the Ligue 1 giants. He went on to gain first-team experience in France with Lille and Monaco, resulting in a move to AC Milan in 2021, where he has played six times in the Champions League.

Ballo-Toure senior stats Appearances Goals Assists Monaco 74 0 8 Lille 47 0 2 AC Milan 26 1 0 Fulham 8 0 0 Senegal 16 0 0

The left-back actually moved to Fulham on loan last season but made just eight appearances at Craven Cottage under Marco Silva. Now looking for a new home, Elland Road appears to be a potential destination, making this one to watch.