Leeds United are interested in a move for a 22-year-old international left-back amid Junior Firpo’s contract situation, according to a recent report.

The Whites could see the upcoming January transfer window as a chance to strengthen their side in one or two positions as they look to end their stay in the Championship and return to the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news

Daniel Farke and the 49ers Enterprises side may not have a plan to spend lots of money in January; they may just have their eye on adding a few players through loan deals. One of those additions could be James McAtee, as they have been linked with a move for the midfielder in recent days but do face stiff competition, as Premier League teams are willing to pay a fee to get him out of Manchester City.

As well as McAtee, Leeds are also interested in signing Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. However, this may be a difficult deal to do, as Brownhill is unlikely to leave one second-tier side for another, and he also has lots of interest from the Premier League as well as teams from Europe.

But the transfer stories don’t stop there for the Yorkshire side, as they are also keeping an eye on a left-back, who could replace Firpo given his contract situation.

Leeds eyeing move for 22 y/o int'l left-back amid Firpo contract situation

According to Fotboll Direkt, relayed by MOT Leeds News, Leeds United are keeping an eye on new target Daniel Svensson ahead of a possible transfer. The 22-year-old currently plays for Nordsjaelland in Denmark and has done so since February 2021.

Svensson, who has been capped once by Sweden, has started all 16 games he has been available for in the Danish league this season, proving he is a key player for his current side. The left-back has been catching the eye of several teams, as he was linked with moves to Juventus and Liverpool not so long ago.

This report states that Leeds are now keeping an eye on Svensson, who is under contract at his current side until the summer of 2027, after signing a contract extension in March this year. Interest in Svensson has emerged, as current left-back Firpo is out of contract at the end of this season, and there are no immediate signs that a new deal is going to be agreed.

Daniel Svensson's 2024/25 stats compared to Junior Firpo Svensson Firpo Apps 16 13 Goals 0 1 Assists 1 3 Big chances created 2 3 Key passes 2.0 1.5 Interceptions per game 1.4 1.2 Tackles per game 1.3 2.6 Clearances per game 1.4 2.0 Possession won 0.3 0.4 Balls recovered per game 3.4 3.7

The 28-year-old has started 13 games in the Championship so far, scoring one goal and recording three assists. Svensson could be seen as a long-term replacement to Firpo, as he is only 22 and looks to be held in high regard, as he’s been linked with moves to two big European teams. The Swedish international has also shown at club level that he too has an eye for goal as well as creating chances for his teammates.