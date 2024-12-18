Leeds United are interested in signing an “outstanding” defender, but promotion to the Premier League will need to be sealed for it to happen, according to a recent report.

Leeds United transfer news

The Whites continue to live up to expectations as being one of the strongest sides in the Championship and therefore fight for a place in the top two. Daniel Farke’s men lost ground over the weekend, but there is still a long way to go for them to achieve their goals.

The January transfer window is a good chance for Farke and the 49ers Enterprises to freshen things up, and ahead of the window opening, the German has his eye on a few potential arrivals. The Yorkshire side are set to sign goalkeeper teenager Robbie Cook after he impressed on trial at Thorp Arch. Cook was also being looked at by Manchester United but is set to sign for Leeds, where he will hope one day he becomes their number one.

Leeds are also among the teams interested in signing Aston Villa sensation Louie Barry. The forward has been so impressive on loan at Stockport County, and he is expected to be recalled in January before being loaned out to a Championship team. Farke’s men have joined the long list of teams keen on signing Barry, but it remains unclear where he could end up.

Leeds eyeing move for "outstanding" £10m defender

According to TBR Football, Leeds United are eyeing Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey. The 26-year-old joined the Europa League winners in the summer in a deal worth £10 million from Everton, but it is a move that hasn’t worked out well for the player.

Godfrey, who was labelled “outstanding” by Rio Ferdinand back in 2020, has played just four times for Atalanta, none of which have come as a starter, and only one has come in the league.

It is being reported that several teams from the Premier League, including Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Brighton, Brentford, and Crystal Palace, are interested in signing the versatile defender in January. Leeds are also keen on the centre-back, but the chances of them signing Godfrey are harder, as they would need to seal promotion to the Premier League this season for them to have a chance of signing him. Godfrey will only leave Atalanta in January if an “irresistible” bid is made, as despite a lack of playing time, he is happy in Bergamo.

Ben Godfrey's 23/24 Premier League stats Apps 15 Clean sheets 4 Interceptions per game 1.1 Tackles per game 2.0 Balls recovered per game 3.0 Clearances per 90 3.4 Total duels won 4.4 (52%) Ground duels won 2.7 (53%) Aerial duels won 1.7 (51%) Errors led to shot 0 Errors led to goals 0

Farke is someone who knows Godfrey very well, as the pair worked together at Norwich City. During their time together at Carrow Road, Godfrey said of Farke that he “trusts his opinion,” while Farke also dubbed Godfrey “outstanding” and said he is an “emotional player,” which he “likes a lot”.

The German said, as quoted by talkSPORT in 2019: “You can speak about the best centre-backs in the world now, but at 19 and 20 they will have made mistakes. The best ones learn. Ben is playing without mistakes, and that is outstanding. He is a pretty emotional player, and I like that a lot because it means you are capable of finding another gear.”