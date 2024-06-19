Leeds United are thought to be eyeing a £4m forward who is currently away with his national side at Euro 2024, according to a new report.

Red Bull buy minority stake in Leeds

The Whites and Daniel Farke are preparing for another season in the Championship after the playoff final heartbreak against Southampton at Wembley last month.

Since then, the main talking point at Elland Road has been on Leeds’ new partnership with Red Bull. The soft drink company has bought a minority stake in the club, with chairman Paraag Marathe saying:

“I am thrilled that Red Bull is joining us to build a bright future for Leeds United and shares our deep respect for this truly special club,” the chairman. As chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future. Red Bull’s addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s chief executive of corporate projects and investments, Oliver Mintzlaff, said on the investment: “We are delighted to be an important element and partner of Leeds United. A club that is certainly one of the biggest in England and has a rich and successful history. The ambition to bring Leeds United back to the Premier League and establish themselves in the best football league in the world fits very well with Red Bull. We look forward to the partnership and are optimistic and energized about the future.”

Related Great news for Gray: Leeds eyeing up "unbelievable" first signing The Whites reportedly have the talented young defender on their list of targets.

Red Bull, who are involved with RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, RB Bragantino and RB Brazil, will become Leeds’ front of shirt sponsor for the 2024/25 campaign, and by the looks of things, the Whites and the 49ers Enterprises are eyeing up one player from one of the aforementioned clubs.

Leeds eyeing Petar Ratkov move

According to GiveMeSport, one player at Euro 2024 who is on the radar at Leeds is Serbia’s Petar Ratkov. The forward signed for RB Salzburg in a £4m transfer just last year, with GMS saying that Leeds’ interest was there even before Red Bull's investment.

“Ratkov is contracted until 2028 and Salzburg's sister club RB Leipzig are watching his progress closely. A move within the group is more likely in the coming years than this summer.

“Rangers still hold an interest in Ratkov after missing out on him 12 months ago. Leeds are also tracking his progress, something that pre-dates Red Bull's strategic investment in the club.”

Ratkov is just 20 years of age but has already made more than 100 senior appearances at club level, the majority of which came with former side FX TSC in Serbia.

An out-and-out centre-forward, Ratkov has already played in the Champions League, so could be viewed as a potential long-term option when it comes to replacing Patrick Bamford, who missed the end of last season through injury.

Leeds’ new partnership with Red Bull could help in any potential transfer due to their links with Salzburg, so it could be one to keep an eye on over the coming months.