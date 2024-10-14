The 49ers Enterprises and Leeds United are said to be "keeping tabs" on a £4m international defender alongside Cheikhou Kouyate, according to a new transfer report.

Leeds looking at signing free agent Kouyate

The Whites have been linked with a move for Kouyate in recent days, with the Senegal veteran now a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

One report earlier this week claimed that the 34-year-old had agreed a move to Elland Road, coming in on a free transfer to ease Daniel Farke's issue of having Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev both out injured for the foreseeable future. It has even been said that he completed his medical, with the transfer in its closing stages.

There has now been an alleged twist regarding the situation, however, with reliable journalist Adam Pope reporting that Kouyate's move to Leeds is still in the balance, with the switch not as far down the line as had previously been stated.

While the Whites' interest in the former Forest man is at the forefront of the club's transfer news currently, a fresh rumour regarding a different player has now emerged.

Leeds eyeing move for £4m international defender

According to The Mirror, Leeds are among the clubs "keeping tabs" on FCSB defender Joyskim Dawa, with Premier League pair Everton and Fulham also in the mix.

The 28-year-old has won both of his Europa League games this season and his "representatives believe he is capable of playing at the top level". The report also adds that he has a release clause of just £4m, allowing the Whites and others to bring him in for a relatively cheap amount in the modern game in 2025.

Dawa could be an excellent signing for Leeds, coming in during the January window and adding depth at the heart of Farke's defence, giving them extra solidity for their Championship promotion push during the second half of the season.

He has made 106 appearances for FCSB, chipping in with 11 goals in that time - a solid return for a central defender - while at international level he has nine caps to his name for Cameroon.

In his two Europa League outings this season, Dawa has completed 89.5% of his passes, which suggests his quality on the ball would appeal to Farke, with Pascal Struijk (92.2%) and Joe Rodon (91.6%) impressing in that area of their game this season. He has also averaged an incredible seven clearances per game in Europe, highlighting his defensive expertise out of possession.

With Max Wober out injured and the absent Ampadu also a strong option at centre-back, there is a clear need for Leeds to make a signing in that area in January, or risk falling away in the promotion race if Struijk or Rodon suddenly suffer a setback, too.

Dawa looks ideal in that respect, although fighting off interest from two Premier League teams won't necessarily be easy, despite the size of the Whites as a club, and their financial power under the 49ers.