Leeds United and the 49ers are now interested in signing a “clinical” striker for Daniel Farke this month, according to a new report.

Leeds United transfer news

After the 3-3 Championship draw against Hull City over the weekend, Farke revealed that he doesn’t “expect much” in terms of incomings this month, as he isn’t a “big fan” of this transfer window. However, given the Whites are desperate to get back into the Premier League, if opportunities present themselves, they could be in the market for one or two fresh additions.

The Sun have reported that Leeds have opened talks to sign defender Andrew Omobamidele this month. The Ireland international plays for Nottingham Forest but has found himself out of favour under Nuno Espirito Santo, and a move could happen this month. Forest are open to letting the defender leave with a loan and an obligation to buy a real possibility. But Leeds do face fierce competition, as rivals Sheffield United are also interested in signing Omobamidele.

While Omobamidele may arrive at Elland Road, current Leeds defender Junior Firpo could be about to seal an exit. It has been reported that the defender’s team are laying the groundwork for a return to his former side, Real Betis. It is claimed that talks between intermediaries have already taken place between Betis and Firpo’s camp.

Leeds interested in signing "clinical" forward

Omobamidele may not be the only arrival for the Yorkshire side, as according to The Daily Mail’s sports print edition, relayed by Football League World, Leeds are interested in signing Mergim Berisha from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

The 26-year-old, who has been described as being a “clinical finisher” by analysts Football Chatters, has been at Hoffenheim since August 2023. The forward impressed for Red Bull Salzburg in the 2020/21 campaign, scoring 14 goals in 28 Bundesliga games, and that form then saw him move to Fenerbahce. He was unable to replicate the same form in Turkey, so he moved to Germany, where he played for FC Augsburg before Hoffenheim.

Patrick Bamford could soon be on his way out of Leeds, so the Whites have their eye on potential replacements, and this report states that Leeds have “shown an interest” in Mergim, who scored 23 goals under former Whites boss Jesse Marsch, despite his lack of goals while playing for Hoffenheim.

Mergim Berisha's Hoffenheim stats Apps 24 Goals 1 Assists 1

Despite his current form, that hasn’t put Farke off from looking at the striker, who he may be aware of as he’s managed in the Bundesliga during his managerial career. Mergim’s ability to play as a centre forward, as well as a winger, may also be a reason why he is of interest to the Leeds boss. This is not the first time that the Whites have been linked with a move for the player, as back in 2022, they were in talks to sign Mergim while he was playing for Fenerbahce, and at that time, the Turkish side wanted €5 million.