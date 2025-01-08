Leeds United are now eyeing a move to sign a £15 million attacker for Daniel Farke who has loved playing against the Whites in his career so far, according to a recent report.

Leeds United transfer news

Despite the Whites sitting at the top of the Championship table, this month could be a busy one for them, as Farke and co. will be keen to avoid a repeat of last season and make sure they go all the way to reaching the Premier League.

In the first week of the transfer window being open, it has been reported that Leeds have opened talks to sign defender Andrew Omobamidele from Nottingham Forest. The Ireland international has found himself out of favour under Nuno Espirito Santo, and a move could happen this month, as they are open to letting the defender leave with a loan and obligation to buy a real possibility.

As well as looking to sign Omobamidele, Leeds are also looking to sign a new goalkeeper and have River Plate’s Conan Ledesma on their radar. It is claimed a deal is not closed as of yet, which suggests terms have been discussed, but an agreement has yet to be reached. The Yorkshire side are also interested in a possible deal to sign striker Mergim Berisha, who has been of interest to the Whites before, during his time in Turkey with Fenerbahçe.

Leeds eyeing move to sign "real deal" £15m attacker

It is not just Berisha who is on the Whites’ radar for a new striker; according to Leeds United News, Leeds are considering a bid to sign Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough this month.

The 26-year-old, who has been described as the “real deal” by EFL spectators, has been at Boro since August 2023, when he joined the club from Italian side Atalanta. Latte Lath had never played in England before, but he settled into life at Middlesbrough very well, scoring 16 goals in 30 Championship games in his first campaign.

The forward, who has scored one goal against Leeds per 65 minutes of time he's played against them (four in total), has continued that impressive form in front of goal this season, and he has now emerged on the radar at Thorp Arch.

The Whites are looking to sign a new number nine this month, and Latte Lath is a player they like and are now considering making an offer this month. However, Leeds are not alone in their pursuit of the player, as West Ham, Leicester City and Ipswich Town are also interested.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's Middlesbrough stats Apps 63 Goals 28 Assists 3

Latte Lath has the same number of goals in the Championship this season as Leeds’ Joel Piroe, so his addition would add serious power to Farke’s attack. The Ivory Coast international is under contract at the Riverside Stadium until 2027, and Boro do have the option to extend that by a further 12 months, but it has recently been reported that Middlesbrough would demand as much as £15 million to cash in this month, which would suggest they are open for business.