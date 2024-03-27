Leeds United are in a difficult situation with the players on expiring contracts this year as they do not know what division they will be in next season.

The Whites are currently competing to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and are sat at the top of the Championship table as it stands.

However, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton are all in close proximity and there is still plenty of work to do before Daniel Farke's side can claim to be heading to the top-flight.

Promotion to the Premier League could change the club's thinking when it comes to some of the out-of-contract players, who may not be kept on if they look to recruit several new players to compete at the top level.

The likes of Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper, Sam Byram, and Jamie Shackleton are all set to be free agents in the summer, and it remains to be seen if they will be offered extensions.

Leeds are, however, reportedly already weighing up whether or not to hand a new deal to one of their young prospects, who is currently out on loan.

Latest Leeds contract news

According to Football Insider, the Yorkshire-based outfit are considering a contract extension for central midfielder Lewis Bate, whose current deal is due to expire in the summer.

The report claims that it was believed that the former Chelsea youngster was expected to depart on a free transfer upon the expiry of that contract.

However, it states that the club are now weighing up whether or not to keep the 5 foot 8 maestro at Elland Road due to his fantastic form on loan with MK Dons so far this season.

Bate, who was signed from the Blues for a reported fee of £1.5m in the summer of 2021, was sent out on loan to the League Two side during the January transfer window.

At that point, Leeds may have thought that they were sending him there to see out the remainder of his contract, per Football Insider's claim that it was expected that he would depart at the end of the season, but his form appears to have changed their minds.

A new deal is now on the cards for the 21-year-old whiz, who has seemingly done enough to catch the eye of those in charge at Thorp Arch, and he could emerge as Ilia Gruev 2.0 for Farke next season, or further in the future.

Ilia Gruev's Championship form for Leeds

Leeds signed the central midfielder from Werder Bremen during last summer's transfer window and he had to bide his time to get a regular run of games in the side.

Gruev is now flying as a regular starter in the middle of the park for the Whites in the Championship, usually partnering Finland international Glen Kamara, with Ethan Ampadu being deployed as a centre-back.

The left-footed dynamo has racked up 14 starts, with 23 appearances in total, and showcased his qualities both in and out of possession in the second tier.

A metronomic passer, Gruev has completed 93% of his attempted passes in the league this season, and 95% of his passes in his own half, which shows that the Bulgarian whiz rarely gives possession away.

The 23-year-old dynamo ranks within the top 39% of midfielders in the Championship for progressive passes (4.80) per 90 this term, which also shows that he is forward-thinking on the ball, rather than constantly playing safe passes backwards and sideways.

23/24 Championship Ilia Gruev Appearances 24 Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 1.7 Duels won per game 2.9 Duel success rate 56% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Bulgaria international also offers quality out of possession, as he has won the majority of his physical duels and made more than two tackles and interceptions combined per game on average.

These statistics suggest that Gruev is a well-rounded central midfielder who can be a strong presence off the ball to win possession back for his side on a regular basis, whilst also being composed and progressive in possession to help his team control and dominate matches.

Farke may already have his next version of the talented metronome in the form of Bate, who now has a new deal to remain at Elland Road beyond this summer on the cards.

Lewis Bate's form for MK Dons this year

The 21-year-old ace joined MK Dons in loan in January after he spent the first half of the campaign with the U21s, after a loan spell with Oxford United last term.

Bate, who made three Premier League appearances for Leeds during the 2021/22 campaign, did get one minute on the pitch in the EFL Cup against Shrewsbury under Farke at the start of this season.

The former England U20 international, who recruitment analyst and U18 specialist Connor Rowden once claimed has an "unparalleled" ability to control games, could not force his way into the manager's first-team plans in the league, however, and has had to catch the eye out on loan this year.

He has started 12 of his 15 league appearances for MK Dons in the second half of this season so far and, like Gruev, has showcased quality in and out of possession.

23/24 season Lewis Bate - League Two Ilia Gruev - Championship Appearances 15 24 Key passes per game 1.1 0.5 Pass accuracy 90% 93% Tackles + interceptions per game 2.4 2.5 Duels won per game 3.1 2.9 Ball recoveries per game 5.5 2.9 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, both players are reliable passers, who rarely give the ball away, and produce a similar number of tackles, interceptions, and duels won per match on average.

However, Bate has offered significantly more creativity to his side, with more than twice as many key passes per game, and this suggests that his passes have been more incisive in the final third.

Of course, the English youngster is playing in the fourth tier and you cannot compare the quality of the two players through these statistics. They do, though, provide an insight into the style of player Leeds have on their hands.

This is why Farke could have his next version of Gruev in the form of Bate, as his statistics suggest that they are both similar players in what they do in and out of possession in midfield.

If Leeds do decide to hand the talented gem a new contract this summer, the German boss could unearth his next left-footed metronome in the middle of the park.