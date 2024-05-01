Leeds United's chances of securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking were dealt a huge blow on Tuesday night.

The Whites were second in the division but dropped down to third and are now three points behind Ipswich Town, who beat Coventry City 2-1, heading into the final match of the campaign.

This means that Daniel Farke's side need to pick up all three points against Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday, whilst hoping that the Tractor Boys lose to Huddersfield Town.

If results do not go their way this weekend, Leeds will have to navigate their way through the play-offs if they want to return to the Premier League next season.

Whilst the Whites do not know which division they will be playing in during the 2024/25 campaign as of yet, the club are already reportedly working on potential new signings to bolster the squad during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Leeds United's interest in versatile defender

According to Spanish outlet AS, Leeds are one of the teams interested in a possible swoop to sign PEC Zwolle's versatile defender Anselmo Garcia MacNulty.

The report claims that Leicester City, who were crowned champions of the Championship on Monday night, and the Whites are both eyeing up the Ireland U21 international ahead of the summer.

It states that Belgian outfit Club Brugge are one of the other European teams keeping tabs on the talented youngster, as the Eredivisie starlet attracts interest from across the continent.

Farke is lining up the 21-year-old enforcer to bolster his defensive options next season, although it remains to be seen whether or not their interest in the Zwolle star is dependent on the success of their bid to win promotion to the Premier League.

The report reveals that both Leicester and Leeds want to sign a young left-footed defender with ball-playing qualities ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and the Foxes could have the edge in this particular race given that they have already secured their place in the top-flight.

AS adds that MacNulty's form in the Netherlands has caught the eye of Republic of Ireland boss John O'Shea, who could make room in the senior team to hand the young full-back a maiden call-up.

It does not, however, state how much Zwolle would demand for their versatile starlet should any team come in with a formal approach to acquire his services over the coming weeks.

Should Leeds win the race to sign the Irish dynamo, though, they could land a terrific partner for Crysencio Summerville down the left flank, as the pair could thrive together down that side.

Crysencio Summerville's exceptional Championship form

Last month, the Dutch forward was crowned the Championship Player of the Season for his form throughout the campaign so far, ahead of Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics.

This shows what his peers and pundits think of his quality on the pitch at that level, as he has been deemed to have been the best player in the entire division.

His quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals on the left flank has made him a constant threat for opposition defences to deal with, and they have not dealt with that threat particularly well.

23/24 Championship Crysencio Summerville Appearances 42 xG 16.19 Goals 19 Assists 9 Big chances created 17 Key passes per game 2.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Summerville has consistently delivered goals and assists in the final third for Leeds, with a return of 28 direct goal contributions in 42 appearances.

His tally of nine assists from 17 'big chances' created also suggests that his teammates have let him down at the top end of the pitch at times, as they have not made the most of the high-quality opportunities that he has provided them with.

The Dutch magician, who racked up four goals and two assists in 28 Premier League games last season, has been on fire in the Championship, and proven that he is far too good for this level of football.

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the Whites star and winning promotion may be the club's best chance of keeping hold of the mercurial talent.

If the Yorkshire-based outfit can retain his services then they could sign MacNulty, whether they are in the Premier League or the Championship, to be a fantastic partner for him down the left flank.

Why Leeds should sign Anselmo MacNulty

The Irish whiz, who can play as a left-back or a centre-back, has made 28 of his 29 appearances in all competitions this season for Zwolle as a left-back.

Leeds could swoop to sign the 21-year-old star as an option in the full-back role to take over from Junior Firpo if they win promotion to the top-flight.

Whilst the Dominican Republic international has been in fine form this season, with seven assists in 25 matches, he struggled badly in the Premier League last term.

Whereas, MacNulty is currently playing in the top division of Dutch football and has been more impressive than Firpo was in the English top-flight.

Statistic Anselmo MacNulty (23/24 Eredivisie) Junior Firpo (22/23 Premier League) Appearances 28 19 Sofascore rating 6.88 6.55 Ground duel success rate 58% 49% Aerial duel success rate 66% 52% Dribbled past per game 1 1.2 Key passes per game 0.6 0.4 Pass success rate 79% 73% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Ireland U21 international has been significantly stronger in physical duels, in the air and on the ground, and more reliable in possession of the ball.

MacNulty also ranks within the top 33% of Eredivisie full-backs for progressive passes per 90 (4.36), whilst Firpo ranked within the bottom 49% of Premier League full-backs in that metric (3.55).

The Leeds target, who was hailed as "physically strong" by former Zwolle director Marcel Boudesteyn, could offer more than the 27-year-old defender in and out of possession in the Premier League, if his form translates to English football.

This could make him a dream partner for Summerville down the left side, should the Whites win promotion, as he has the physical strength and defensive nous to provide the winger with the security to focus on his attacking work.

Related Farke lining up summer Leeds move for "insane" 6 ft 3 Rodon partner The Whites are reportedly interested in a deal to sign the central defender at the end of the season.

MacNulty's progressive passing could also mean that the Dutch gem has more opportunities to attack the opposition, as the left-back gets the ball forward into dangerous areas with greater regularity than Firpo in top-flight football.

This is why he could be a fantastic signing to partner with Summerville as he could help the ex-Feyenoord youngster to thrive in the Premier League, should Leeds get there.