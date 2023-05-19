Leeds United may still be completely unsure of the division they'll find themselves in next season but that hasn't stopped reports linking them with big-money new signings ahead of the summer window.

One man who has been linked with a move to Elland Road recently is Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli, and the 21-year-old could prove to be a dream successor to Wilfried Gnonto, should he move on to bigger things.

Could Leeds sign Abde Ezzalzouli this summer?

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Leeds would be willing to pay €40m (£35m) to sign the Morocco international this summer as Barcelona look to cash in on some of their young talents in order to balance the financial books.

The Yorkshire outfit have been linked with him in the past, with reports claiming that Leeds held talks with his agent in April, which suggests that he is certainly on their shortlist of potential signings ahead of the summer.

The prospect of spending so much with an impending relegation seems unlikely but if Leeds were able to retain their Premier League status this season, perhaps they could invest some money in Ezzalzouli, in the hope that he could reach his potential at Elland Road.

Should he arrive at Leeds, he could prove to be a replacement for Gnonto, who looks increasingly likely to depart after catching the eye in his debut campaign in England, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all linked with his signing.

Would Ezzalzouli be a good replacement for Gnonto?

While Gnonto has endured an up-and-down season with Leeds that started so promisingly before he was inexplicably benched by Javi Gracia, he does boast two goals and four assists in just 22 appearances so far this term.

An exciting dribbler who likes to cut inside, the Italy international has consistently gotten Leeds fans off their seats in another disappointing campaign, and it would be frustrating for fans to lose him after just one season in Yorkshire.

However, Ezzalzouli - also known as Ez Abde - could be a similarly exciting prospect for the Elland Road outfit given that he has already made 12 appearances for Barcelona's first team, and has contributed six goals and two assists in a loan spell with Osasuna this term, with Barca boss Xavi singing his praises last season.

"Extraordinary Abde, Gavi and Nico. They are supporting the team in difficult moments. The effort is extraordinary. Young people make a difference and that is difficult to digest. It is positive and negative because they will not always perform excellently because they are young," he said.

"Abde’s game is spectacular, and also Nico and Gavi’s. Abde is a differential player. He can make a difference, it is not because of the goal. He is a dagger. A marvel."

Like Gnonto, the Moroccan's most dangerous attribute is arguably his dribbling as WhoScored suggests that he is very strong at it, so the youngster could be a dream replacement in this Leeds side, should they fail to keep hold of their Italian teenage wonderkid this summer.