Leeds United, despite dominating the possession at a weighty 71.3% and bettering Burnley in terms of shots, still fell to their first defeat of the Championship season last time out.

Scott Parker's Clarets managed to get the better of Daniel Farke's wasteful Whites courtesy of a counter-attack goal by Luca Koleosho, with the one-time Wolverhampton Wanderers target's strike the difference on the day, as the likes of Mateo Joseph and Wilfried Gnonto fluffed their own opportunities for the hosts.

The manner of the defeat will sting for Farke and Co, but it's unlikely that wholesale changes will be needed moving forward, with players such as Junior Firpo in particular having a standout start to the campaign regardless of this narrow 1-0 loss.

Firpo's resurgence at Leeds

The former Barcelona man continues to look like a resurgent figure in the Leeds first team, having once found his footing at Elland Road to be on shaky foundations, after a dismal time of things in the Premier League, having been relegated with the side in the 2022/23 campaign.

Since dropping down to the Championship, however, the Dominican Republic international has shone brightly, with his creativity from down the left a massive plus.

Last campaign, alongside the skills of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville to name a few, Firpo would pick up an impressive seven assists from 27 regular season contests, alongside also helping himself to six clean sheets.

His willingness to burst forward and create openings has helped the Whites out during the infancy of this fresh season too, with Firpo galloping forward to assist Joel Piroe's late strike against Hull City, which helped his side close out August with a comfortable 2-0 victory before Burnley soured the mood in West Yorkshire.

The rejuvenated Leeds number three did try and unlock the Clarets in a similar manner but was met by a resilient Burnley defence, as the 28-year-old trudged off the pitch with only one key pass next to his name come full-time.

There will be concerns about Firpo's future around Elland Road now, with his contract up next June, and he already has clubs circling for his services.

Firpo's future at Leeds

There will be some grave concerns in the air as Firpo might well exit West Yorkshire for £0 if everything isn't resolved shortly, with TEAMTalk revealing that one of his former employers in Real Betis is keen to win his services for zilch.

With his deal at Leeds entering into its final six months in January, he could well agree a pre-contract agreement with another side and then leave on a free transfer in the summer, which would be a nightmare situation for Farke and Co.

Firpo's transfer value at Leeds Year Value 2024 £1.9m 2023 £2.7m 2022 £3m 2021 £12.8m Sourced by Football Transfers

Although his value has fallen year on year he's been at Leeds, with his valuation now standing at a low £1.9m compared to his original £12.8m fee, it would still be a sad state of affairs for the Whites if Firpo was to just leave for nothing.

His value could also increase over the next couple of months if he can keep up his electric displays in attack, which might - in tow - lead to his side tasting promotion.

Labelled as "immense" in the past by Leeds content creator Conor McGilligan, it would be a devastating end to his time in West Yorkshire if another club did poach him for £0 and an almighty blunder, given his impressive performances in the Championsnhip.

Before any of that happens, however, Firpo will no doubt just be keen to kick on and help his side in their aim to win promotion, as bottom of the table Cardiff City await Farke's men next as the perfect way to bounce back, after the demoralising defeat to Burnley.