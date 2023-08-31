Amid what has been a mixed start to the season for Leeds United - having notably been dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Salford City on Tuesday evening - the newly relegated side have seemingly invested wisely in the transfer market in recent weeks and months, notably securing the high profile capture of Joel Piroe from Swansea City on a £12m deal.

A goalscoring debut from the Dutchman against Ipswich Town has likely sparked hope that the 24-year-old can be the man to drag Daniel Farke's side back into the top flight, while the club have also since recruited a figure who was a crucial part of Nottingham Forest's successful promotion push back in 2021/22, in the form of Djed Spence.

The 23-year-old full-back - who previously made 42 Championship outings during that year with the Tricky Trees - has been snapped up on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur, becoming the sixth signing of the window thus far for Farke and co.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

That astute addition may not be the last of the Yorkshire side's summer spending spree, however, with further moves having been mooted of late...

Who will Leeds make any more signings?

One name that has been suggested as a potential target in recent days is Celtic midfielder, Matt O'Riley, with Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas having revealed earlier this week that both the Whites and Southampton are interested in the 22-year-old.

As per the Scottish Sun, the Old Firm outfit have already rejected a bid from Leeds for the Denmark U21 international, although the expectation is that another offer could arrive before the close of the window.

While it is not suggested how much the former MK Dons and Fulham ace would cost if he was to move to Elland Road, the playmaker is valued at around £9m, according to Football Transfers.

How good is Matt O'Riley?

It would appear that Leeds are in need of a new creative spark who can operate in an advanced midfield berth, with Farke and co having notably allowed Brenden Aaronson to depart for Germany on loan following what was a disappointing debut season in Yorkshire for the American.

Having been signed from Red Bull Salzburg on a £24.7m deal last summer, Aaronson went on to score just once and provide only three assists from his 36 Premier League appearances in the 2022/23 campaign.

As writer Zach Lowy noted, both the 22-year-old - and former Salzburg teammate Rasmus Kristensen - "failed to make the step up from the Austrian Bundesliga to the Premier League", with Leeds seeing little return on their sizeable investment thus far.

With Aaronson now out the door on a temporary basis, Farke could then find the playmaking option that he is likely craving in the form of O'Riley, with the latter man having notably been far more impressive last term, after contributing three goals and 12 assists in 38 Scottish Premiership games.

The elegant "magician" - as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig - notably created 16 big chances and registered 2.2 key passes per game as a marker of his ability to unlock a defence, with Aaronson, by contrast, creating just five big chances and averaging only 1.3 key passes per game.

O'Riley also shone defensively last season as he registered 2.2 tackles and interceptions per game in the league, with that again a superior record to what Aaronson achieved during that tumultuous campaign, after averaging just 1.4 tackles and interceptions per game.

That should suggest that after seeing the United States international flounder in a number ten berth last term, Leeds supporters could witness a big upgrade if O'Riley is brought into the fold.