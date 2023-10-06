When reflecting on what was a drab and dire 2022/23 campaign for Leeds United, it is difficult to note any major positives for the Yorkshire giants, as they tumbled back into the Championship after just three years in the top flight.

Having ditched promotion hero Marcelo Bielsa during the previous season in the hope of staving off the drop, there was yet again even more turmoil and turbulence in the dugout at Elland Road, with Javi Gracia - and later Sam Allardyce - having been brought in to try and steady the ship following the sacking of Jesse Marsch.

The American coach had initially made his mark after steering the club away from danger in 2021/22, yet an errant summer of business ultimately proved his undoing, with a host of new additions failing to fire for the Whites.

The likes of Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson, for instance, both "failed to make the step up from the Austrian Bundesliga to the Premier League", as per writer Zach Lowy, while £21m man Luis Sinisterra also proved somewhat unreliable due to injury.

Starting XI in Jesse Marsch's first game in charge (March 2022 vs Leicester City) GK Meslier RB Stuart Dallas CB Luke Ayling (c) CB Pascal Struijk LB Junior Firpo CM Mateusz Klich CM Robin Koch RM Raphinha CAM Rodrigo LM Jack Harrison CF Daniel James

It could be argued that the only major success story of that window - aside from the £3.8m capture of Wilfried Gnonto - was United States international, Tyler Adams, with the midfield maestro proving something of a revelation in the early months of the season.

How good was Tyler Adams at Leeds?

The New York native was snapped up on what proved to be a bargain £20m deal from RB Leipzig, going on to become simply "instrumental" to Leeds and their style of play last term, in the words of pundit Kevin Campbell.

Lauded as a "tackling machine" by Campbell, the 5 foot 9 menace certainly made a smooth transition to life in English football, ending the season having made the joint-fourth most tackles in the division, level with Manchester United's Casemiro.

That had come despite the 24-year-old missing 14 league games in total throughout the season, with that absence triggered by a hamstring injury sustained in March which ultimately ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Prior to that major setback, the one-time New York Red Bulls starlet had cemented himself as "one of the best defensive midfielders in the league" - according to pundit Noel Whelan - after helping to fill the void of Kalvin Phillips at the base of the midfield.

To have been without such a colossal presence ultimately played its part in Leeds' tumble back into the second tier, with that depressing relegation having unsurprisingly sparked an exit for Adams over the summer.

How much did Leeds sell Adams for?

Amid a mass exodus of first-team assets during the recent window, it looked something of a certainty that the American would be on his way to a new home, with a controversial switch to Manchester United having even been mooted.

That was followed by reports that the midfielder was closing in on a move to Chelsea only for the deal to collapse late in the day, with AFC Bournemouth swooping in to snap up the wantaway star for a reported fee of around £24m.

To have lost such a key cog in the side was undoubtedly a significant blow for Daniel Farke at the time, although - while it may still be early days - it looks as if the former Norwich City boss has already plugged the gap, following the signing of Ethan Ampadu from Stamford Bridge.

How much did Leeds pay for Ethan Ampadu?

Having made a slight profit with the sale of Adams, Leeds have reinvested those funds wisely in order to bring the Wales international to the club, with the 23-year-old joining for what looks like a bargain fee of just £7m.

Despite failing to make the grade for his previous employers, after enduring numerous loan stints and making just 12 first-team appearances for the west Londoners, the Exeter native is now flourishing in his new surroundings.

Having spoken to that man Adams - who he played alongside during a loan stint at Leipzig - about making the move to Elland Road, the suggestion is that Ampadu is swiftly making supporters forget all about his former colleague.

That is the view of Yorkshire Evening Post's Joe Donnohue, at least, who wrote last month that the ex-Chelsea man 'has already demonstrated a proficiency at the base of Daniel Farke’s midfield allaying fears that Leeds would not, or could not, adequately replace' the likes of Adams and Phillips.

Also dubbed a "destroyer" by journalist Graham Smyth, the Yorkshire outfit appear to have struck gold by bringing Ampadu to the club on the cheap.

How good is Ethan Ampadu?

Much like Adams shone in a defensive sense last term - averaging 5.2 tackles and interceptions per game - his midfield successor is also making his mark as an effective screen in front of the back four, as he averages 3.9 for that same metric, while also recovering 8.8 balls per game.

The duo are also alike with regard to their composed nature when operating in that deeper role, with the latter man recording an 85% pass accuracy rate this season and averaging one key pass per game, while Adams, meanwhile, had an average pass accuracy rate of 82% last term, while also recording one key pass per game.

The major benefit of having Ampadu in the side, however, is that the 6 foot titan is perhaps more adept at making an impact in the final third having already created one big chance this season from just ten league outings, the same record that his American counterpart achieved in 24 top-flight games last term.

Described as a "leader" by former international teammate Hal Robson-Kanu despite his relative youth, the £40k-per-week sensation is seemingly relishing the responsibility of being Farke's main man in midfield, ensuring that Adams is now but a distant memory.

With the current Bournemouth man having only stayed at Elland Road for a single season, hopefully Ampadu can cement a more longstanding legacy in a Leeds shirt - starting with helping to guide the club to promotion at the first time of asking.