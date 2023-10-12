Leeds United appointed Daniel Farke as their new head coach over the summer and backed their new man throughout the transfer window.

The board allowed him to sign Glen Kamara, Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Ilia Gruev, Sam Byram, Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon, Jaidon Anthony, and Djed Spence permanently or on loan in order to bolster his playing squad.

Farke's biggest signing was his swoop to sign Piroe from Championship rivals Swansea City for a fee that has been reported to be in excess of £10m.

There has, however, been some discourse over the German head coach's use of the attacker as he has been deployed in a number ten role behind Georginio Rutter, despite being a prolific scorer as a striker for the Swans.

The former Norwich City boss expertly explained his reasoning by stating that his strikers need to excel at pressing and using their movement to stretch defences due to the number of teams who are 'parking the bus' against them.

With this in mind, Farke could secure an excellent January signing by revisiting his reported interest in Aberdeen dynamo Duk, who would be perfect for the number nine role in his current system and allow him to finally ditch Patrick Bamford.

Where Leeds interested in Duk?

Journalist Darren Witcoop reported, in the middle of August, that Leeds had sent scouts to watch the exciting marksman in action against Celtic and that rivals Southampton were also showing an interest in him.

He added that this was with a view to them launching a bid for his services before the summer transfer window slammed shut but a move never materalised and the talented gem remained with the Dons for the first half of this season.

His former coach, Joao Tralhao, once hailed him as a "powerful" striker who works hard to "press" the opposition with his aggressive style of play.

This, perhaps, shines a light on why Leeds and Farke were interested in the Scottish Premiership ace over the summer as he has the physical attributes to thrive and be perfect for the central striker in the German tactician's fluid attacking system.

Where did Duk start his career?

Duk started his professional career in Portugal with Benfica and caught the eye for their reserve side to earn himself a move to Aberdeen last year.

The Cape Verde international scored 11 goals and produced one assist in 42 matches for their B team after a prolific spell at U23 level.

He racked up 18 goals and five assists in 41 outings for the Portuguese giants' U23 outfit, which included 17 strikes in 34 league games throughout the 2019/20 campaign, to earn himself a step up to the B side.

This impressive form from the young gem convinced Aberdeen to take a gamble on him in the summer of 2022 and that move paid off for the Scottish team last term.

How many goals did Duk score last season?

The 23-year-old ace scored 16 goals in 29 Scottish Premiership starts for the Dons throughout the 2022/23 season and proved himself to be a reliable scorer at that level.

Duk contributed with 16 goals and six assists in 33 league outings in total, to go along with two goals in five appearances in the League Cup, as he hit the ground running in Scotland.

The dynamic attacker, who missed seven 'big chances', also showcased his ability to drive his team forward with 1.6 completed dribbles per game.

Albeit at a different level, no Leeds player scored more than 13 goals or completed more than 1.3 dribbles per match during the Premier League season last term.

How many goals did Bamford score last season?

Bamford, in particular, endured a frustrating season in front of goal as the former England international scored four goals in 28 top-flight appearances.

The ex-Chelsea prospect started 18 league matches and could not blame his lack of goals on the quality of services that his teammates were providing as the dud missed a whopping 13 'big chances' and had an xG of 8.61, as per Sofascore.

Bamford, who Farke named alongside Rutter for his pressing qualities, has not been a reliable player, in terms of performances or availability, since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 30-year-old marksman has missed a staggering 40 competitive matches through injury since the summer of 2021 and has contributed with six goals in four league outings during that period.

He has made three appearances as a substitute so far this season in the Championship and is yet to get off the mark with a goal or an assist for Farke's side.

Should Leeds swoop for Duk?

Therefore, the Leeds head coach should reignite his interest in the 5 foot 11 Aberdeen star as it would allow the German boss to finally ditch Bamford, who has been a liability in recent seasons.

There is no immediate need for the Whites to sign a player who will immediately hit the ground running as the starting number nine, as Rutter has enjoyed a strong start to the season, and this means that Duk could come in to replace the English forward and compete for a starting spot.

Rutter has scored two goals and created a staggering ten 'big chances' for his teammates in ten Championship appearances so far this term. This does not suggest that Farke needs to sign a player who will come in as an upgrade on the former Hoffenheim man.

However, Duk's pressing qualities alongside his impressive form in front of goal for Aberdeen last term suggest that he would offer more than Bamford and provide the French gem with more competition for his place in the side.

Scottish Premiership Duk (2023/24 via Sofascore) Appearances Eight Sofascore rating 6.99 Goals One Assists Two

At the age of 23, Leeds would also be signing a player with potential who could be a long-term addition, which is another reason why he would be perfect for Farke, who has stated his desire to work with and develop young prospects.

His market value could grow during his time at Elland Road and they could benefit from his talent on the pitch for many years to come and then go on to cash in on him for a significant profit in the future.

The January transfer window, however, is still a couple of months away from opening and it remains to be seen how Duk and Bamford's respective form will go between now and then.