Leeds United have made a respectable start to the 2023/24 campaign as they aim to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Whites were relegated from the top-flight at the end of last season after three years at the top table of English football and now have to fight for their spot back in the big time.

German head coach Daniel Farke has been brought in to bolster their efforts and the ex-Norwich City boss was backed over the course of the summer transfer window.

Who did Leeds sign this summer?

Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara, Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, Joe Rodon, Jaidon Anthony, and Djed Spence were all snapped up to improve his squad.

Piroe, in particular, has been an outstanding addition to the group as the Dutch marksman has hit the ground running at Championship level for the club.

The talented finisher, who was brought in from league rivals Swansea, has plundered five goals in eight outings for the Whites so far, and has three more strikes than any of his teammates.

His impressive start to life at Elland Road may not prevent Farke from dipping into the market again in January to add another attacking talent to his squad, though.

One player whom the ex-Canaries boss could revisit his interest in is AZ Alkmaar forward Jens Odgaard, whose arrival would allow the manager to brutally move on from Patrick Bamford.

Were Leeds interested in Jens Odgaard?

It was reported by Danish outlet B.T. that the Whites were one of three teams in the race to secure his signature during the summer transfer window.

The Yorkshire-based outfit were said to be competing with Bologna and Werder Bremen to snap up the talented youngster before the deadline passed.

However, none of those sides were successful in their respective attempts to sign the Danish gem from Alkmaar and he remained with the Dutch side when the window slammed shut.

The January window could open the door for Leeds to reignite their move for his services as the left-footed forward has endured a difficult start to the campaign.

He has not scored in any of his 13 appearances in all competitions for Alkmaar and the Whites could look to snap him up whilst his stock is low, in the hope that the young whiz is able to recapture the form that sparked the flurry of interest in him.

It is a risky approach to take as there is no guarantee that Odgaard's current slump in form will not be permanent and Leeds could sign an underperforming dud who continues to struggle.

On the flip side, Farke could pull a blinder and use his coaching skills to unlock the 24-year-old dynamo's full potential and turn him into a useful contributor to what will, hopefully, be a successful season for Leeds.

How many goals did Odgaard score last season?

Odgaard joined Alkmaar in the summer of 2022 and went on to produce 12 goals in 45 matches in all competitions for the club throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

The former Denmark U21 international, who was hailed as a "lovely" player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, caught the eye with nine goals and four assists in 28 Eredivisie clashes for the Dutch side as he showcased his quality as both a winger and as a centre-forward.

Over the course of the season, the Leeds target scored eight goals in 16 games as a number nine and produced four goals and six assists in 27 outings as a right-sided attacker.

These statistics suggest that the Whites could, in essence, sign two players for the price of one as Odgaard has the quality to be a useful option in either of those positions.

The £5.1k-per-week dynamo proved himself to be a prolific striker, with one goal every other game on average, as well as a productive winger who could score and assist goals from the flank.

Would Odgaard suit Leeds' style of play?

Farke recently revealed that Piroe has been playing as a number ten as pressing and winning the ball back off the opposition is not one of his strengths.

The German manager wants his strikers to press from the front to force mistakes from the opposition and Odgaard's statistics last season suggest that he would suit that role.

Alkmaar's young ace ranked within the top 14% of Eredivisie forwards for tackles (1.83), interceptions (0.46), and blocks (1.21) per 90, which suggests that he is excellent at cutting out opposition attacks at source.

Couple that with his impressive goal contributions last term and there is an exciting prospect for Farke to work with if he can get Odgaard back to his best.

His arrival would also allow the manager to brutally ditch Bamford from the side, whether that is from the matchday squads or on a permanent basis in January, as he has left a lot to be desired in recent seasons.

How many goals did Bamford score last season?

The former England international scored six goals in all competitions for the Whites throughout the 2022/23 campaign under Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, and Sam Allardyce combined.

He struggled badly in the Premier League with a return of four goals and two assists in 28 appearances, despite being presented with 8.61 xG in front of goal. This shows that the ex-Chelsea man massively underperformed at the top end of the pitch with his wasteful finishing.

Statistic Bamford vs Newcastle (13/05/2023) Sofascore rating 6.2 Goals Zero Penalties missed One Chances created One Bamford's last league start for Leeds (via Sofascore)

The 30-year-old dud, who has failed to score in any of his three outings this season, also managed two goals in nine top-flight matches throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

These statistics show that Bamford has not been a reliable performer for Leeds for the best part of two-and-a-half-years and that is why it could be time to part ways with him if the opportunity arises during the January window.

Odgaard, despite his very recent struggles, appears to be an exciting young prospect who could develop into an excellent player under Farke's coaching.

He suits the way that the German wants to use his strikers out of possession and his form last season suggests that the potential is there for him to make an impact on the ball.