Highlights Leeds United are struggling in the final third and could turn to one of their best academy prospects.

Georginio Rutter has been inconsistent, so a 19-year-old with great potential could be turned to.

The player found the net on 17 occasions last season.

Leeds United head into the first international break of the 2023/24 campaign with one Championship win under their belt after the first five matches.

Where are Leeds in the Championship table?

Daniel Farke's team are currently sitting 15th in the division with six points on the board and are already four points off the play-off places.

The Whites failed to win any of their first three games of the season as they held Cardiff and West Brom to draws and were beaten by Birmingham before their first win came against Ipswich in a 4-3 thriller.

Their most recent outing came last weekend as they were held to a 0-0 draw by newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday and the German head coach could use this international break to improve his team's goalscoring output with Georginio Rutter enduring an improved campaign, albeit still inconsistent.

How many goals has Georginio Rutter scored this season?

Farke could look to bolster his side's attack by ditching French forward Georginio Rutter, who has only scored once so far this term, and unearthing Mateo Joseph.

The former Hoffenheim prospect has plundered one strike in five appearances in all competitions, which includes four in the Championship, and endured a rough afternoon against Wednesday last weekend with his true inconsistencies laid bare.

As per Sofascore, the 21-year-old missed two 'big chances' in front of goal and only completed 67% of his attempted passes, whilst he also lost three of his four aerial duels throughout the match.

Rutter's lack of potency in the final third cost Leeds all three points and that could convince Farke to hand a huge opportunity to Joseph, who has the potential to be a big upgrade on the misfiring Frenchman if he can translate his academy form to first-team level.

How many goals has Mateo Joseph scored?

The England U20 international enjoyed a terrific 2022/23 campaign as the Spanish-born sensation racked up 17 goals and two assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

He made three substitute appearances for the senior squad in the Premier League but his most impressive return came at U21 level for the Whites.

Joseph produced an outstanding 16 goals and two assists in 21 Premier League 2 outings, including the play-offs, as he showcased his ability to be a prolific scorer at the top end of the pitch.

The former Espanyol prodigy also captained the U21 side and scored once in three matches during the 2022/23 EFL Trophy campaign, which highlights the possible leadership qualities that the 19-year-old talent could bring to the team.

Rutter, meanwhile, has only scored 22 goals in 112 career games, at youth and senior level, and is yet to prove himself to be a reliable scorer.

Therefore, Joseph, whose finishing was once hailed as "top drawer" by U21 boss Michael Skubala, could come in as an upgrade on the ex-Bundsliga attacker for Farke if he can take his chance and replicate his sensational academy form.