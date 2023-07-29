Leeds United have gone through a summer of change so far as they have had to deal with relegation from the Premier League and a host of players moving out of the door at Elland Road.

Who has left Leeds this summer?

Tyler Roberts, Adam Forshaw, Joel Robles, and Rodrigo have all departed on permanent deals, whilst Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen, Brendan Aaronson, and Robin Koch have left on loan.

Manager Sam Allardyce also moved on at the end of last season, after he failed to maintain the club's place at the top table, and has been replaced by German head coach Daniel Farke.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

The former Norwich tactician has been able to make one addition to his side to date, as Ethan Ampadu has joined on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

One player who could be on his way to Elland Road before the summer transfer window slams shut is Coventry City star Gustavo Hamer, as he has been linked with a switch to Yorkshire.

How good is Gustavo Hamer?

The Dutch maestro is an exceptional Championship performer, as his Sofascore rating of 7.35 placed him third within the entire league last term, whose ability to create for others could allow him to get the best out of misfiring Leeds forward Patrick Bamford.

Farke could get the ex-Chelsea striker back on the goal trail by signing Hamer to be an outstanding provider of opportunities from a midfield position.

Last season, the 26-year-old maestro racked up ten assists and created 16 'big chances' for his teammates. He also provided 1.8 key passes per game across 41 appearances outside of the play-offs.

Meanwhile, no Leeds player produced more than 1.5 key passes per match and Jack Harrison created the most 'big chances' for the team with nine.

Journalist and transfer insider Dean Jones compared Hamer to ex-Leeds star Pablo Hernandez, who assisted 21 goals in his last two second-tier seasons with the club, by saying that he could be a "Hernandez-type" figure under Farke.

This suggests that Hamer has the potential to be the German's main creative threat in the heart of midfield, which could benefit Bamford by allowing more room for error with his finishing as opportunities would come his way more frequently thanks to the Coventry gem's playmaking invention.

The Leeds centre-forward only scored six goals in 37 Premier League matches over the last two seasons but when fully fit, he had plundered 17 goals in 38 top-flight outings during the 2020/21 campaign.

He also managed an impressive 16 strikes in 45 Championship clashes throughout the 2019/20 title-winning campaign under Marcelo Bielsa, which shows that the ex-Middlesbrough loanee has the quality to be a terrific goalscorer for the Whites in each of the top two divisions.

Hamer's creativity could be the key to helping Bamford to rediscover his touch in front of goal as the Coventry star, who also scored 11 goals last term, has the ability to consistently provide the striker with the chances he needs to be a lethal scorer next season.

Therefore, Farke must push the club to complete a deal for the £5.2k-per-week whiz over the coming weeks in order to revive the former England international whilst also adding a sensational midfielder to his squad.