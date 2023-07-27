Leeds United made the decision to appoint German head coach Daniel Farke to replace Sam Allardyce this summer in an attempt to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

He has inherited a team that were relegated from the top-flight last season and is tasked with re-energising the group to shift the mood to a positive one over the coming months.

Who was Leeds' top scorer last season?

Rodrigo ended the 2022/23 campaign as the club's top scorer in the Premier League with 13 strikes, and the Spaniard has since left to join Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan SC.

No other Leeds player managed more than five goals and this suggests that Farke could need to solve the team's lack of a reliable finisher, given that he will not have Rodrigo in his side this season.

January signing Georginio Rutter, who arrived from Hoffenheim in a club-record £36m deal, could be the man to alleviate those concerns if the Whites can get the best out of him, which could be aided by the signing of reported target Grady Diangana.

Despite his failure to find the back of the net in 13 matches for the club to date, the 21-year-old dynamo has the ability to be a lethal scorer.

He scored eight goals in just 13 Bundesliga starts during the 2021/22 campaign and was previously described as a "clinical" and "complete" striker by talent scout Jacek Kulig during his time in Germany, which highlights his untapped potential at Elland Road.

Farke could finally help to unlock Rutter's top form by signing Diangana as the West Bromwich Albion whiz has the quality to be a creative threat from a wide position.

How many assists does Grady Diangana have for West Brom?

The 25-year-old dynamo has racked up 11 assists for the Baggies to date and his impressive form during their 2019/20 promotion campaign suggests that the ability is there for him to be an outstanding creator at Championship level.

Throughout that season, the £25k-per-week maestro created 1.4 chances per match and eight 'big chances' in total for his teammates, which was rewarded with six assists to go along with his eight goals.

That level of invention could be a huge boost to Leeds' attacking arsenal as Jack Harrison (1.5) is the only current Whites player who managed more than one key pass per outing for the club last term.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Diangana is a player that can "dazzle and excite" supporters, which is backed up by his recent form as well as the impressive displays he produced in the 2019/20 campaign.

Whilst the Baggies winger only scored four goals in 31 Championship appearances last season, the Leeds target did create 1.3 chances per game and provide his teammates with six 'big chances' in front of goal.

This suggests that he has consistently delivered quality end product with his passes and crosses during his time with the club at that level.

Therefore, signing Diangana to play on the opposite flank to Harrison would provide Farke with two wingers who are capable of opening up the opposition to create opportunities for a centre-forward on a regular basis.

This means that Rutter would not be able to blame a lack of service, unlike last term with his 0.25 xG accumulated in 11 league clashes, if he does not hit the goal trail, which is why bringing the Baggies star in could help the manager to unlock his potential.