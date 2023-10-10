Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke has enjoyed an excellent start to life in Yorkshire after taking on the job following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The German boss was tasked with bringing the feel-good factor back to Elland Road after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign that ended the side's three-year stay in the top-flight.

He has done a good job of it so far as Leeds head into the October international break in fifth-place in the Championship table with five wins and two defeats in their opening 11 matches.

Statistic 2018/19 2020/21 Points 94 97 Goals for 93 75 Goals against 57 36 Games won 27 29 Farke's Championship title-winning seasons with Norwich (via Sky Sports):

Farke's work during the summer transfer window is already paying off as a number of his signings have hit the ground running and made an instant impact on the pitch for the Whites.

Joel Piroe was brought in from Swansea and has made himself a star for the club with his prolific performances at the top end of the pitch.

Although the Dutch forward is only 24, Leeds may also already have the dream long-term heir to his position in the team with Sam Greenwood - who left to join Middlesbrough on loan.

Why has Piroe played in midfield this season?

He has been deployed as a number ten, behind Georginio Rutter, in what has been a fluid role for the attacker as he is given license to advance beyond the French dynamo, when the ex-Hoffenheim man drops deeper to pick up possession.

Farke explained that, despite him playing as a number nine for Swansea, Piroe's attributes make him the ideal option for the number ten role in his 4-2-3-1 system due to his "world-class" finishing and ability to link-up play in deep positions.

He also stated that the Dutch attacker's pressing is not one of his strengths and that he wants his strikers to stretch the play, which is what Patrick Bamford and Rutter are able to do.

However, the German tactician also revealed that he would be willing to play Piroe as a centre-forward if Leeds needed a number nine to drop deep and progress play to quick wingers on the counter-attack, rather than in matches where they need pressing and pace to stretch a compact defence.

This role within Farke's system could also be perfect for Greenwood. The 21-year-old gem has played the majority of his career so far as a striker or attacking midfielder and this means that he is experienced in both positions, which suggests that the young ace could suit playing a hybrid of the two alongside Rutter or Bamford.

How many goals has Piroe scored this season?

There is no immediate need for anyone to replace Piroe, though, as the Dutch marksman has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign with five goals.

He has plundered five goals in eight Championship starts for Leeds since his move to the club from Swansea during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old whiz, who scored two goals in one EFL Cup game for the Swans earlier this season, has only missed three 'big chances' in the second tier this season and this backs up Farke's high praise of his finishing qualities.

However, there is work to do on the creative side of his game as the forward has only created 0.5 chances per match for Leeds and is yet to register his first assist of the campaign.

How many goals did Piroe score for Swansea?

The talented dynamo racked up 46 goals in 96 appearances for the Welsh outfit in little more than two years with the Championship side.

Piroe produced a superb 22 goals and six assists in 45 league outings throughout his debut campaign in English football during the 2021/22 campaign.

The prolific ace followed that up with 19 goals and two assists in 43 Championship matches in the 2022/23 season for Russell Martin's side.

These statistics show that Leeds brought in a proven goalscorer who had already showcased his ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis at this level, albeit in a different position to the one that Farke has deemed best for him.

If his goals for the Whites end up attracting interest from elsewhere or, for whatever reason, his form dips significantly then Farke could already have his dream heir in Greenwood.

How many goals has Greenwood scored?

The 21-year-old talent, who is currently on loan with Middlesbrough, has scored 46 goals in 145 matches at senior and academy level combined in his club career.

Greenwood recently started his second league match of the season for Boro and scored his first goal for the club in a 4-0 win over Sunderland in the Championship.

He is still adapting to life in a first-team setting after a return of one goal and five assists in 35 senior outings for Leeds prior to his loan move to Teesside.

However, his record at youth level suggests that the potential is there for him to carry a huge goalscoring threat in the future. Former Leeds man Noel Whelan once praised Greenwood's "immense" ability and stated that he is a "weapon" for the club with his quality from deadball situations.

The £2.6k-per-week whiz scored 22 goals in 43 U21 matches for the Yorkshire-based side and that came after his tally of 15 goals and six assists in 39 U18 games for Arsenal earlier in his career.

Greenwood, who produced six goals and six assists in 15 U18 outings for Sunderland, has not exploded at first-team level yet but still has plenty of time left ahead of him at the age of 21.

He is an excellent young prospect who could turn into the perfect heir to Piroe with his ability to play as either a striker or a number ten whilst carrying an excellent scoring threat, if he can translate his youth team form over to a senior environment.

One stumbling block, however, to this is that Middlesbrough reportedly have an option to sign him permanently for £1.5m at the end of his loan spell.

This means that Farke would need to persuade Greenwood to turn down a move to Teesside to return to Elland Road if he sees enough from the youngster this season to convince him that Piroe's eventual replacement can be unearthed.