Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League earlier this year after their run of three seasons in the top flight came crashing to an end.

They now find themselves back in the Championship once again and are looking to return to the top level at the first time of asking under Daniel Farke.

The Whites brought the German head coach to Elland Road to replace Sam Allardyce and he arrived in Yorkshire with a proven track record at this level.

Statistic 2018/19 2020/21 Points 94 97 Goals for 93 75 Goals against 57 36 Games won 27 29 Farke's Championship title-winning seasons with Norwich (via Sky Sports):

As shown in the table above, Farke knows how to win promotion from the Championship and could use his experience with Norwich to achieve similar success with Leeds.

The Whites are fifth in the table after 11 matches and have won three of their last four league matches as it stands, as the German head coach and his summer signings have made a positive impact on the club.

Ethan Ampadu, in particular, has been an impressive addition to the squad after his move to Elland Road during the summer transfer window, and the manager may already have the dream long-term heir to him in the form of U21 midfielder Darko Gyabi.

How much did Leeds pay for Ampadu?

The Athletic reported that the Whites agreed a deal to sign the Wales international from Premier League side Chelsea for an initial fee of £7m, plus add-ons.

They swooped to sign the 23-year-old battler after he spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan to Spezia in Italy and caught the eye with his performances abroad.

Ampadu started 32 Serie A matches for his former club and provided a consistent screen in front of the back four to sniff out opposition attacks on a regular basis.

The Welsh enforcer made 3.3 tackles and interceptions and three clearances per game for Spezia, and showcased his physical strength with a duel success rate of 57%, as per Sofacore. In fact, he ranked within the top 21% of centre-backs for tackles (2.25) per 90 at that level.

He also displayed his quality in possession with 4.26 progressive passes and 0.95 progressive carries per 90 for the Italian side in Serie A. This placed him within the top 15% of his positional peers for the former and the top 22% for the latter.

These statistics suggest that Leeds were signing a proactive player as he was aggressive in his defensive contributions for Spezia and looked to progress his team up the pitch through his passing and dribbling qualities.

How has Ampadu performed this season?

Farke looked at his traits and has opted to utilise him in a central midfield role for Leeds this season, which is a position that he has thrived in so far.

The impressive battler has hit the ground running in Yorkshire with his sublime performances in midfield, as the ex-Chelsea man has contributed to the play in and out of possession.

Ampadu has averaged 3.7 tackles and interceptions per match across 11 Championship appearances for the Whites. Only Luke Ayling (2.7) has made more tackles per outing and only Joe Rodon (1.6) has made more interceptions per clash within the Leeds squad.

This shows that the £7.5k-per-week ace has been outstanding from a defensive perspective, which is backed up by his ranking among midfielders in the division.

As per FBref, Ampadu ranks within the top 11% of his positional peers for clearances (1.91) and blocks (2.18) per 90, whilst also being within the top 40% of midfielders for tackles (2.27), interceptions (1.36), and aerial battles won (1.09) per 90 respectively.

These statistics show that he has been well above average in comparison to the rest of the players in his position at Championship level this season at cutting out opposition attacks to help his team.

Statistic Ampadu vs Bristol City (07/10/2023) Sofascore rating 7.2 Blocks Two Interceptions One Pass accuracy 86% Ampadu's most recent Leeds appearance (via Sofascore)

Ampadu also ranks within the top 35% of midfielders for progressive passes (5.73) and progressive carries (1.45) per 90 respectively, which shows that he is offering quality to push his team up the pitch alongside his defensive contributions.

His impressive form this term shows that there would be big shoes to fill if Farke ever needs to replace him, whether that is due to a move elsewhere or an injury or suspension, but Gyabi could emerge as a dream heir from the academy.

How many appearances has Gyabi made for Leeds?

The superb 19-year-old, who was once hailed for his "complete" U21 midfield display by journalist Joe Donnohue, has played five first-team matches for the club since his move from Manchester City in 2022.

Gyabi came off the bench against Ipswich in the Championship in August and has been an unused substitute in four other league matches this term, which suggests that Farke already views him as a squad option at senior level.

The teenage ace is a combative midfielder who is also able to drive forward with the ball, and this suggests that he could fulfil the role that Ampadu is currently shining in at Elland Road.

In the EFL Trophy last season, Gyabi caught the eye with three tackles and interceptions per game and a duel success rate of 60% across three matches against Bolton Wanderers, Tranmere Rovers, and Crewe Alexandra.

The former Cityzens youngster also showcased his ability in possession with 1.7 completed dribbles, with a success rate of 87%, and one assist in those games, as per Sofascore.

These performances were not a flash in the pan for the Leeds prospect as he impressed at the U20 World Cup for England over the summer.

Gyabi made 3.1 tackles and interceptions and completed 2.5 dribbles per game over the course of four outings at the tournament for his country.

These statistics suggest that, like Ampadu, the midfield machine is able to cut out opposition attacks on a regular basis with his defensive contributions.

Along with that, Gyabi can progress his team up the pitch with his ability to drive forward and past opponents with the ball at his feet to then find teammates in advanced positions.

Therefore, the England U20 international appears to be an exciting prospect for the Whites and a player who could have the quality to be the heir to Ampadu's midfield crown if he can translate those performances to first-team level.