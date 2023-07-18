After a slow start to the summer window, it looks as if Leeds United are beginning to step up their transfer dealings, with manager Daniel Farke now being tipped to make a move for one of his former assets...

What are the latest Leeds transfer rumours?

With The Athletic's Phil Hay reporting that the Yorkshire giants have reached an agreement for the signing of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, transfer insider Graeme Bailey has also reported that Farke is "set to reunite" with ex-Norwich City defender, Sam Byram.

In his attached piece for 90min, Bailey adds that the German tactician is looking to add the 29-year-old to his ranks alongside Ampadu, with the Englishman set to be available on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Carrow Road.

This follows reports late last week that suggested the Elland Road outfit had taken the versatile full-back on trial, with the 5 foot 11 machine having begun his career on the books at Leeds, making 143 appearances in all competitions before departing in 2016.

Should Leeds sign Sam Byram?

The links to the one-time West Ham United man have come amid Leeds' dire need to strengthen their defensive ranks, with the current squad looking rather light with regard to full-back options, in particular, following the loan departure of Rasmus Kristensen to AS Roma.

While Farke does have the returning Cody Drameh to help provide cover and competition for Luke Ayling at right-back, on the opposite flank a new addition appears a matter of urgency, with Junior Firpo currently the only senior option in that left-sided berth.

As transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported last month, the former Barcelona man - who arrived in Yorkshire on a £13m deal back in 2021 - is set for an exit from Elland Road following a dismal two years at the club, having notably started just 14 Premier League games last season.

Described as often looking "flat-footed or fast asleep" by pundit Paddy Kenny, the 26-year-old's woes last term were laid bare by the fact that he recorded an average match rating of just 6.55, as per Sofascore, ranking him in 22nd place among his teammates.

The signing of former Leeds academy graduate, Byram - who previously made 20 appearances under Farke's watch at Norwich - could then spell bad news for Firpo, with the Thurrock-born ace potentially set to prove a better fit in that left-back berth.

Lauded as a "quality player" by journalist Jack Reeve, the out-of-contract defender appears to be able to offer more in an attacking sense than his Leeds counterpart, with that showcased by the fact that has averaged 6.50 progressive passes and 3.25 progressive carries per 90 across the last 365 days.

Evidently a player who can offer a creative spark from his defensive role, Byram's quality is in stark contrast to that of Firpo, with the former Spain U21 international averaging just 3.55 and 1.32 for those same two metrics, respectively.

While Firpo does come out on top with regard to tackles made per 90 (3.09 v 2.58), as per FBref, the one-time Real Betis man has proven something of a liability in truth, having been dribbled past 1.2 times per game on average last season, while Byram was dribbled past just 0.3 times per match in the Championship.

The latter man, therefore, could represent the all-round package at full-back due to his forward-thinking nature in attack and ability to provide a stern defensive presence, with that having been sorely lacking from Firpo over the past two years.