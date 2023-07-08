Leeds United have finalised their new regime. The 49ers enterprises will fund and support the recently appointed Daniel Farke, who has been tasked with guiding Leeds back into the Premier League.

The German has already suggested that the current squad is set to go undergo major changes and said: “We’ve spoken intensively about the squad. It’s a huge task for us. The group right now will not be the group at the end of August. We need good decisions with outgoings and incomings.

“Probably it won’t be everything perfect in just four weeks. You can’t create this. But we need to create a solid foundation and make sure that the longer the season lasts, the better we’ll be.”

It has placed Leeds on a strict and unwanted timer to prepare a muddled squad for the ruthless Championship schedule.

Farke is on the hunt for reliable and trustworthy additions to Elland Road, and he should look no further than the imperious Charlie Taylor.

What’s the latest on Charlie Taylor to Leeds United?

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, the Yorkshire are 'pondering bidding' for the Englishman, who came through the academy at the club.

Why does Leeds United want to sign Charlie Taylor?

Last season, the left-back made 33 Championship appearances for Burnley as his side cantered towards the title in Vicent Kompany’s first season in English management.

The 29-year-old was a consistent pillar of stability, ranking within the top 20% outside of Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for aerials won per 90, passes attempted per 90, and assists per 90.

Furthermore, he became a particularly useful asset for his Belgian manager due to his magnificent versatility. Whilst predominantly appearing in his preferred left-back role, he also featured at centre half on occasion and was lauded for his competence in both positions by Kompany, who said: “I have been in the position for a few years of my life, and I saw a centre half.”

His former boss Sean Dyche has also hailed Taylor’s defensive acumen, adding: “Since we’ve had Charlie here, we’ve been impressed with his defending, his physicality. He’s quick and strong.”

This type of profile is what Leeds has desperately lacked, especially when you analyse Junior Firpo and his calamitous defensive traits.

In 19 Premier League outings last term, the 26-year-old managed just one clean sheet, was dribbled past 1.2 times per game, won just 50% of his dribbles, and only forged a 40% dribble success rate.

His lack of competence on the ball has been an obvious negative feature of his game as the full-back dismally ranks in the bottom 26% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for pass completion, progressive carries per 90, and successful take-ons per 90.

The former Barcelona man has been a bitter disappointment since his transfer as Joe Cole feels he is a “nervous and anxious” defender, who was part of a setup that conceded the most goals in the division last campaign (78).

The arrival of the £25k-per-week man would ease these defensive concerns and give Farke a chance of rectifying this damaging issue.