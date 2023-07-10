Leeds United fans can begin to look at the next season with a degree of optimism. The confirmation of a new ownership and manager could be the double catalyst to facilitate an instant return to Premier League football.

The 49ers and Daniel Farke are now tasked with rebuilding an imbalanced squad with some more reliable assets.

Ryan Fraser has been linked to becoming part of this process.

What’s the latest on Ryan Fraser to Leeds United?

According to the Sunday Mirror (9/7; page 74), Leeds are to be rivalled by Southampton for the Newcastle United man.

The 29-year-old is set to leave St James Park having not featured in the Premier League since mid-October and hasn’t even made the squad since February.

It was reported by the Daily Mail that Fraser had been sent to train with the U21s having been frozen out by Eddie Howe.

The Scotsman is a victim of what is also a new era at Newcastle as their quick progression which has overseen a sensational rise into the top four and coveted Champions League football means that Fraser is deemed surplus to requirements.

Although Leeds is currently well-stocked in wide areas - boasting the likes of Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra, Ian Poveda, and Daniel James - it is uncertain as to who will fancy a season of gruelling Championship football.

Therefore, this transfer is definitely one to watch and despite the stuttering of Fraser’s career, he still possesses a degree of quality that Farke could unlock for just £7m - as was his reported valuation in January.

Should Leeds United sign Ryan Fraser?

Fraser spent seven wonderful years at Bournemouth, between 2013 and 2020, which culminated in their meteoric rise to the top flight.

So far, the highlight of his career was his incredible 2018/19 campaign in which he recorded 14 assists (the second-most in the division), 2.4 key passes per game, and an average rating of 7.08 (the highest tally’s in the Bournemouth squad).

During this special spell of form, Sky Sports’ Charlie Nicholas recognised his quality and said: “What he does understand is when he gets the ball and is allowed to run at people and be expressive. That is when he is at his finest. It is nice to see a Scot with this kind of creative, natural talent.”

However, his transfer to Newcastle has failed to effectively materialise as he has only scored twice in his last 45 Premier League appearances and is in desperate need of a restart in a different environment.

Fraser’s diminutive 5 foot 4 stature, electric pace, and wild inconsistency mean he could draw comparisons to James - who is also just 5 foot 7. The Welshman joined the Yorkshire outfit from Manchester United in 2021 but failed to feature to truly impress, having been swiftly farmed out on loan to Fulham last season - where he only managed five domestic starts.

Having struggled at top-flight level for the Cottagers and the Red Devils, a year in the Championship could be the perfect antidote for the 25-year-old to rediscover the scintillating form and potential he displayed whilst with Swansea City - where he bagged 16 goal involvements in just 39 games at the Liberty Stadium.

Currently, Fraser doesn’t seem like the most attractive signing, but he has ruthlessly showcased his quality in the past and could be an important option who has already tasted promotion.

Therefore, Elland Road could host the comebacks of the “dangerous” wide man - as previously described by ex-Scotland boss Alex McLeish - and James to revitalise their faltering careers.