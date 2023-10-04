Leeds United return to Championship action at home to relegation strugglers Queen's Park Rangers later today, with the Whites no doubt looking to shake off their disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke's men saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end following a first-half blitz from the Saints, with a second-half strike from Pascal Struijk proving nothing more than a mere consolation to leave the Yorkshire giants languishing in mid table.

The Elland Road outfit are still just three points off the playoffs, yet with eight points separating themselves and second-placed Leicester City, the club faces a real battle if they are to secure automatic promotion this season.

What is the Leeds team news for QPR?

Amid that need to get back to winning ways this evening, Farke has been given a welcome boost after revealing that his side have no new injury concerns to contend with, having endured a difficult start to the season in that regard with numerous players having been resigned to the treatment table.

At present, the Whites are currently without four first-team figures in the form of Wilfried Gnonto, Djed Spence, Stuart Dallas and Junior Firpo - who are all unavailable for selection - with the majority of those stricken stars looking set to return to action following the upcoming international break.

If Farke is to make alterations for the visit of Gareth Ainsworth's side then the German will have to look to those who started on the bench at the weekend to potentially make an impact, with peripheral figure, Joe Gelhardt, one such asset who could be worthy of another chance to impress.

Will Joe Gelhardt start against QPR?

It is fair to say that the 21-year-old has not hit the heights that were expected following his arrival in Yorkshire back in 2020 - having been likened to a young Wayne Rooney at the time - yet it is clear to see that there is still a talent there for Farke to utilise.

Lauded in the past as a "human wrecking ball" by pundit Jamie Redknapp, the dynamic livewire could offer a real unique threat from the flanks or in a central role later today, with a tactical tweak likely needed following the abject nature of the loss to the Saints.

While not alone in having underwhelmed last time out, summer signing Joel Piroe was particularly disappointing in his number ten berth, with Yorkshire Evening Post's Graham Smyth writing that the Dutchman was 'poor' on the day as he 'vanished from the game in spells'.

With options limited to potentially replace the 24-year-old in the attacking ranks, Farke may wish to consider slotting in young Gelhardt, with the former Wigan Athletic ace having already scored against Shrewsbury Town earlier this season.

The £15k-per-week starlet could be a worthy inclusion ahead of loan arrival, Jaidon Anthony, as the Bournemouth man 'didn't impact the game' after being introduced off the bench on the south coast - as per Leeds Live journalist, Beren Cross.

While Anthony does have one goal from four league appearances for Leeds so far this term, it could be worth seeing whether Gelhardt has what it takes to thrive at this level, or if the youngster deserves to be a bit-part player under Farke moving forward.