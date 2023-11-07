An update has emerged on Leeds United and their plans to bolster their ranks during the upcoming January transfer window.

Leeds United transfer news - Fabio Jalo

According to TEAMtalk, the Whites are one of a number of clubs eyeing up a swoop to sign 17-year-old Barnsley starlet Fabio Jalo at the start of next year.

The report claims that the Championship outfit have a 'real interest' in the teen whiz as Daniel Farke looks to add to his group of impressive youngsters.

He is currently under contract with the League One side until the end of the season and this could open the door for Leeds to secure a cut-price deal for his services, unless Barnsley are able to tie him down to an extension before the turn of the year.

However, the Yorkshire-based team will not have an easy run at his signature as a host of Premier League clubs, and Portuguese giants Sporting, are said to be interested.

Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Fulham are all said to be keen on Jalo, who is described as 'highly-rated, whilst Sunderland are said to be competing for him as a Championship side.

The Whites could now repeat their Joe Gelhardt blinder by securing their next version of the promising young talent in a deal to sign the Barnsley gem.

Joe Gelhardt's Leeds statistics

The club snapped up the left-footed whiz from Wigan Athletic in 2020 as a talented prospect who could develop into a future first-team star.

Whilst he has yet to establish himself as a regular for Farke's outfit, Gelhardt has shown plenty of promise at youth and senior level for Leeds in recent seasons.

The 21-year-old gem scored 20 goals and provided six assists in 31 U21 matches for the Whites and contributed with an impressive two goals and six assists in 35 Premier League games, despite only starting six of those outings.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for him to eventually be an excellent first-team option if he can hit his stride and deliver consistent performances.

The statistics that could show why Leeds are interested in Jalo

The teenage wizard, who does not turn 18 until later this month, has already racked up 15 senior appearances for Barnsley so far in his career.

Jalo can play through the middle as a centre-forward or on the right side of the attack, where he can cut in on his favoured left foot, and has registered two goals in two U18 matches for his club.

He recently hit the headlines with a phenomenal strike against Horsham for Barnsley in the FA Cup earlier this month, as shown in the video below.

The exciting dynamo, who academy manager Bobby Hassell claimed has a "bright future", also caught the eye with his EFL Trophy performances last term.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.20 across three outings in the competition and chipped in with two goals and 1.3 dribbles per game for his side.

Whilst there is not an abundance of evidence to judge Jalo on, the statistics that are available and the fact he has emerged as a first-team option at the age of 17 suggest that he is an exciting prospect with the potential to develop into an impressive winger.

Therefore, Farke could land Leeds' next Gelhardt by signing the teen maestro as he could arrive at Elland Road and be another EFL signing who develops into a top prospect for the club.