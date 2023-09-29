With a new man at the helm at Leeds United in the form of Daniel Farke, that change in the dugout has provided a clean slate for those who were part of last season's dismal relegation, as well as those who had also been cast out by the German's predecessor, Jesse Marsch.

Among those who fall into that latter category is Daniel James, with the Wales international - who was signed by Marcelo Bielsa back in 2021 - having taken his chance after being shipped out on loan to Fulham last season.

Following what was a difficult year at Craven Cottage for the 25-year-old as he made just 23 appearances in all competitions, the wing wizard now looks to be fit and firing again on the flanks at Elland Road, having already racked up four assists from just six Championship appearances this season.

It has also been a welcome return to Yorkshire for academy graduate, Jamie Shackleton, with the versatile asset - who can operate in midfield or at full-back - also making six league appearances this season after spending the 2022/23 campaign at Millwall, alongside promising youngster, Charlie Cresswell.

With Leeds now back operating in the second tier, the likes of Shackleton, Cresswell and James all have the opportunity to flourish under promotion expert, Farke, with that trio all likely keen to prove Marsch wrong by thriving under the new regime.

Despite those early season success stories, not all of the returning loanees have made their presence felt thus far, however, with 'Mini Messi' Ian Poveda playing a peripheral role, as has previously lauded wonderkid, Joe Gelhardt.

How much did Leeds pay for Joe Gelhardt?

Although currently on the periphery back at Leeds, the England youth international had looked to be a real star of the future when he originally burst onto the scene at Wigan Athletic, ultimately making 21 appearances for the club in his teenage years.

Amid that emergence with the Latics, the dynamic forward was hailed by former boss Paul Cook back in 2019, with the current Chesterfield head coach outlining the youngster's incredibly exciting potential, after netting his first senior goal against Hull City:

"He's got that unique talent to find space in a telephone box. He's such a natural, good footballer. To get a goal like that in front of his own fans was a special moment.

"A lot of young footballers coming into the game are not very nice people. We're just lucky to have a boy with his humility playing for us – the game is easy for him. He'll be starting soon if he carries on like that. He's a young boy that needs minding though.

"It's a very special goal from a very special player."

That early strong impression subsequently saw the emerging sensation snapped up by Marcelo Bielsa and co for a reported fee of just £1m, with the 5 foot 9 marksman having previously caught the attention of both Liverpool and Everton.

What was said about Gelhardt when he joined Leeds?

With Cook hailing the then-teenager as a player who could have a "really bright future" in the game, it had looked as if Leeds had been able to pull off a real coup to be able to sign the Liverpool-born starlet on the cheap.

The expectancy surrounding the in-demand ace was only heightened by comparisons to compatriot, Wayne Rooney due to the Merseyside connection, with former youth coach Tim Wyatt having previously stated:

"Very few players stand out at 14. Steven Gerrard did in my first season, Rooney and certainly Joe. I remember him turning up for our trial looking Rooneyesque. He scored three in 10 minutes on a cold and rainy night so I said he could go home to keep warm because he'd already made the team."

To be in such esteemed company is high praise indeed, with Rooney - who remains the leading goalscorer in Manchester United's history - notably one of the most iconic figures of the modern era and a player who burst onto the scene at the age of just 16 at Everton.

Despite spending much of his debut season in Elland Road in the youth ranks, Gelhardt was again hitting the headlines after making his first top-flight start in November 2021, with pundit Jamie Redknapp lauding him as a "human wrecking ball" at the time.

Since that bright introduction to life in the first team, however, it is safe to say that it has not quite gone to plan for the 21-year-old since then.

What has happened to Joe Gelhardt?

Once tipped to emulate 'Wazza', the £15k-per-week enigma has not delivered what was expected of late, notably failing to even make it off the bench in each of the last two games under Farke.

The misfiring marksman - who has three goals and seven assists to his name in 48 outings for the club - has only recently returned from a loan stint at Sunderland last season, where he scored three times and registered three assists in 20 games.

The hope would have been that with the Whites now themselves in the second tier, Gelhardt would be able to finally earn a consistent run in the side, although he has since made just two league starts thus far.

As Farke himself stated following the Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town last month, the former Wigan man seemingly needs to "step up" if he is to finally flourish in Yorkshire, having even been linked with a move away from the club over the summer.

The German's words were also echoed by The Athletic's Phil Hay, who rubberstamped the belief that Gehardt has not hit the heights that were anticipated when he arrived three years ago:

"Another really talented player Gelhardt but someone who just, and I think as much as anything because of the way it's been at Leeds, just hasn't been able to follow what would have been the development plan for him.

"I don't think anybody at Leeds would pretend that where he is now is where they hoped he would be when they first signed him back in that summer after promotion."

Whether it is down to the chaotic nature of Leeds in recent times - or the player's own shortcomings - it has been far from a smooth journey to date, with the question now whether Gelhardt can rise from his recent struggles or continue this underwhelming trajectory.