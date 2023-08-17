Highlights

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is known to 'appreciate' a Scottish Premiership midfielder and could look to bring him in before the end of the transfer window, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Leeds United?

Leeds United have slowly built their way into the transfer window and so far have wrapped up the additions of Karl Darlow, Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon, as cited by Transfermarkt.

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, Everton striker Tom Cannon is a target for Leeds United as Farke looks to strengthen his forward line; however, he could cost in the region of £8 million to bring to Elland Road.

In conversation with Football League World, former England international Carlton Palmer has indicated that Leeds United are keen on Swansea City striker Joel Piroe and stated in an interview with the outlet: "Leeds have a genuine interest in Swansea striker Joel Piroe.

"They need to bring a striker in, but Swansea do not want to sell and with interest from other clubs, Swansea are asking for a £20 million price.

Football Insider back up the notion that Leeds United are indeed keen on Piroe, though Southampton and Leicester City are also monitoring the Dutch poacher.

Earlier this month, The Daily Mail revealed that Leeds United were weighing up an offer for out-of-favour Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who earns £21,000 per week north of the border, as speculation over the future of USA international Tyler Adams continues to grow in the latter stages of the window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano has detailed that Leeds United boss Farke is known to 'appreciate' Kamara, who is "made of iron", though he doesn't expect negotiations between both parties to be straightforward.

Romano stated: “He's a player they appreciate for sure. This is true. It’s a name they have discussed internally at the club.

“So, let's see in terms of numbers with Rangers because it's never an easy negotiation when you want to sign important players. But it's true they have his name on the list.”

What now for Leeds United?

Leeds United will need to up their game in the Sky Bet Championship after taking just one point from six available in their opening two matches against Cardiff City and Birmingham City, as per Sky Sports.

Cited by The Yorkshire Evening Post, Whites manager Farke has urged calm with regard to their transfer activity in the window's closing stages, stating in a pre-match press conference before his side take on West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road: "It's a bit tricky, but I'm quite confident that we'll have some good solutions and you know the quote 'Save the best for last'. So sometimes it's even a good choice."

According to Football Insider, Leeds United, West Brom and Rangers are all vying for the signature of Millwall central defender Jake Cooper, who is in the final year of his contract at the Den and could be available for a cut-price fee.

Football Scotland have revealed that Leeds United sent scouts to watch Aberdeen forward Duk in action against Scottish champions Celtic last weekend.