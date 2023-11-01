Leeds United have enjoyed an impressive start to life back in the Championship this season under German head coach Daniel Farke, who replaced Sam Allardyce over the summer.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League, after three years at the top table of English football, earlier this year and are now looking to bounce straight back up.

They are currently sitting in third place in the division and have only lost three of their opening 14 matches as the new manager has been able to get the feel-good factor back at Elland Road.

The summer transfer window was crucial for the Yorkshire-based outfit as they were able to bring in a host of fresh recruits to revitalise the squad.

Joel Piroe, Jaidon Anthony, Karl Darlow, Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara Ilia Gruev, Sam Byram, Joe Rodon, and Djed Spence were all brought in, either on loan or permanently.

However, if reports are to be believed, Leeds are already looking at ways to improve their group of players when the January transfer window opens for business.

Leeds transfer news - Jhon Arias

TEAMtalk have reported that the Whites are one of a number of clubs showing an interest in Fluminense forward Jhon Arias with just under two months to go before the next window.

The outlet has claimed that Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Wolves, Leicester, Burnley, and West Ham have all sent scouts to watch the talented gem, alongside Leeds.

Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers and fellow Championship outfit Leicester City are also named among the teams eyeing a possible January move for the 26-year-old whiz.

This shows that Farke and Leeds look set to face significant competition for his signature as they may have to convince him to turn down top-flight clubs who could offer him Premier League football, as well as the Foxes - who are top of the second tier and 14 points clear of the Whites.

It is stated that his current contract with the Brazilian side is due to expire in 2026 but he could be available for a transfer at the start of next year. Although, there is no mention of how much it would cost to secure his services.

Leeds transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

Amid the club's interest in Arias, there has been a fresh report on Wilfried Gnonto and clubs eyeing him up ahead of the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk have claimed that Serie A sides Lazio and Roma are two of the latest teams to consider a move to sign the talented teenager at the start of next year.

It states that Everton have also retained an interest in the Italy international, who is now valued at £25m, after they failed to snap him up over the summer.

Gnonto wants to play Premier League football and the outlet reports that he agreed a deal to join the Toffees before Leeds pulled the plug and opted against allowing him to move on.

The 19-year-old ace also went on strike in an attempt to force a transfer to Goodison Park but the Whites dug their heels in and were able to keep hold of the young gem.

However, the January window could provide the club with an opportunity to finally cash in on him after an underwhelming start to the season, and Arias could come in as a dream replacement for the ex-Inter prospect.

Gnonto's season in numbers

The drop down to the Championship provided Gnonto with a chance to hit his stride at Elland Road and showcase his quality on a consistent basis at a lower level, in comparison to the Premier League.

However, the versatile forward has not been able to do that as he has only contributed with one goal and one assist in eight league outings for the club this term - starting six of those games.

He has missed two 'big chances' in front of goal and has not created a single 'big chance' for his teammates in his time on the pitch so far this season.

This less-than-impressive form comes off the back of his return of two goals and four assists in 24 top-flight matches for the Whites throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

The Italian dynamo has not been able to provide goals and assists on a regular basis at Premier League or Championship level so far and Farke could improve his side in the present by cashing in on Gnonto and signing Arias.

The statistics that show why Arias could replace Gnonto

He is seven years older than the Leeds gem and is, therefore, more experienced and refined as a player, which means that there could be a greater short-term impact on the pitch, although the potential and room to improve may not be as big given the age gap.

Arias has the quality to provide goals and assists with regularity if he can translate his form in Brazil over to the Championship during the second half of this season.

Since the start of the 2022 campaign, the 26-year-old whiz has scored an impressive 12 goals and assisted 13 in 57 Serie A matches for Fluminense.

Statistic Arias in the 2023 Serie A (via Sofascore) Sofascore rating 7.08 Appearances 24 Goals Five Assists Three

During the 2022 season, Arias contributed with seven goals, ten assists, and 15 'big chances' created in 31 league matches, alongside 2.2 key passes per match.

Only Georgino Rutter (2.5) and Crysencio Summerville (2.6) have created more chances per game in the Championship for Leeds this season than the Colombia international managed last year.

The Fluminense ace has showcased his creativity on a regular basis in Brazil and has proven himself to be a fantastic attacking option at that level.

He is also a versatile player, like Gnonto, who can operate in any position across the frontline. However, the left flank is where the talented hotshot has played the majority of his football to date.

This suggests that, from a positional perspective, Arias would be a dream replacement for the Italian teenager as he can be deployed in a variety of roles in attack to cover where needed.

His aforementioned statistics in comparison to Gnonto's form this season also indicate that the Leeds target could be an upgrade for Farke's team if the 5 foot 6 magician can hit the ground running in England, which is why this could be a fantastic piece of business by the club.