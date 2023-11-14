Leeds United went through a big summer of change as they employed a new head coach and oversaw a shake-up of their playing squad after relegation from the Premier League.

The Whites ended their three-year stay in the top-flight and were tasked with building a squad to compete at Championship level in order to bounce back at the first attempt.

German head coach Daniel Farke was brought in and had to contend with a host of first-team players being moved out of the door, either permanently or on loan.

The likes of Max Wober, Robin Koch, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, and Luis Sinisterra, among others, all found new clubs for the 2023/24 campaign.

However, that allowed the ex-Norwich City boss to bring in some of his own additions. Joel Piroe, Jaidon Anthony, Djed Spence, Glen Kamara, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Karl Darlow, Ilia Gruev, and Sam Byram were all snapped up to bolster the squad.

They have helped Leeds to sit third in the table after 16 matches but the club may already have one eye on the January transfer window, particularly in regard to who could leave the club.

Wilfried Gnonto is one player who they could end up being without after there was plenty of speculation over his future earlier this year, which may lead to them needing an heir to his position in the squad - one that could be taken by academy starlet Sean McGurk.

Leeds transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

The Italy international handed in a transfer request during the summer transfer window as he attempted to force through a move away from Yorkshire.

It was reported that the player was unhappy at being denied an exit from the club as Premier League side Everton were attempted to snap him up.

The Toffees reportedly made a bid in excess of £25m but that was not enough to tempt the Whites into cashing in on the young gem as they opted to end negotiations with the top-flight side.

Due to that situation, Gnonto was not involved in matches against Shrewsbury, Birmingham, and West Bromwich Albion earlier this season before being reintegrated into the squad after the speculation settled down.

More recently, the former Inter prospect did laugh off, via Instagram, a rumour that he was unhappy with his lack of game time so far this season.

However, when asked about the player's future ahead of the turn of the year, Farke decided not to comment on any speculation and, in doing so, did not rule out a possible exit.

It now remains to be seen whether or not the Italian gem will be a Leeds player come February 2024 but, in McGurk, the Leeds head coach already has a talented prospect who could step up to provide a replacement from within the club if Gnonto does move on.

Sean McGurk's season in numbers

The 20-year-old magician is a versatile forward, like the current first-team ace, who can be deployed on either flank or through the middle as a number ten or centre-forward.

This means that Farke has the scope to utilise him in a variety of ways and is not restricted to only being able to call upon him in one specific role within the XI, which could increase the youngster's chances of making a breakthrough at senior level.

He has already racked up an eye-catching eight goals and five assists in 13 U21 matches in all competitions for the Whites so far this season, which works out as a goal contribution every game on average for the talented prodigy.

McGurk has stepped up his game after a return of three goals and three assists in 17 Premier League 2 outings for the U21 side throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Sean McGurk's youth career (via Transfermarkt) Statistic FA Youth Cup Premier League 2 Appearances Five 44 Goals Three Ten Assists One Six

The former Wigan dynamo, whose "terrific" finish was once hailed by ex-boss Nick Chadwick, has already managed an impressive four goals and two assists in eight Premier League 2 appearances so far this term.

This shows that the superb winger is improving with time and experience at that level as his output at the top end of the pitch has increased significantly from last season to this.

He is yet to make his senior bow for Leeds but his outstanding form for the U21s suggests that the potential is there for the terrific Thorp Arch whiz to become an excellent option for Farke if he can translate those performances to the first-team in the future.

Gnonto moving on in January, for example, could provide the manager with an opportunity to hand McGurk a chance to see whether or not the academy starlet has what it takes to make the step up.

Gnonto's goal record for Leeds

It is worth reiterating, once again, that there is no guarantee that the Italian ace will secure a transfer away from Elland Road ahead of the second half of the season.

However, his statistics over the past 18 months or so do not suggest that it will be an unreasonable ask of McGurk to replicate his level of impact in the final third, given what the young gem has produced for the U21s.

Gnonto arrived from Zurich on a permanent basis ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and went on to rack up two goals and four assists in the Premier League for Leeds last season.

The 20-year-old forward has not found the drop down to the Championship much easier to deal with, though, as he has managed one goal and one assist in ten appearances so far this term.

Statistic Gnonto in the Championship (via Sofascore) Appearances Ten Sofascore rating 6.82 Goals One Assists One Key passes per game 0.5 Big chances created Zero

As you can see in the table above, Gnonto has not made a significant impact at the top end of the pitch as the Everton target has not been a consistent scorer or creator of goals for Farke.

This suggests that Leeds' squad would not take a massive blow if they were to cash in on him for the aforementioned fee of £25m, particularly when they have a player of McGurk's potential quality to step up and be the heir to his position at Elland Road.