Leeds United return to action in the Championship this afternoon as they travel away from Elland Road to take on Norwich City in Norfolk.

The Whites have won three of their last four league matches ahead of this clash but have had a two-week break, thanks to international duty, since their last game.

Daniel Farke, who is returning to his former club and Carrow Road for the first time since his exit in 2021, oversaw a 2-1 win over Bristol City last time out but could be forced into making changes to his starting XI.

What's the latest Leeds injury news?

The German head coach has revealed that Wilfried Gnonto is in contention to feature in the squad after recovering from injury. However, Junior Firpo still needs time and Djed Spence is a couple of weeks away from being ready to return to full training.

He also suggested that Archie Gray could suffer from burnout due to the volume of games the Leeds ace has played at club and international level, after the teenage gem started three matches for England U19s during the break.

The academy graduate was limited to a recovery session instead of full first-team training on Thursday and Farke could rest him for this clash to avoid fatigue or an injury issue.

With this in mind, the ex-Norwich boss must unleash Luke Ayling from the start this afternoon in place of Gray, who lined up at right-back against the Robins.

Should Ayling start against Norwich?

The veteran defender has been a solid and reliable performer for the Whites so far this season and his form suggests that he is an excellent option to come in for the 17-year-old gem today.

Ayling has already started eight Championship games throughout the 2023/24 campaign, but was on the bench against Bristol City, and has showcased his excellent defensive capabilities.

Journalist Phil Hay once hailed the former Yeovil Town prospect as "integral" for Leeds and that remains the case when you consider the defensive impact that he has had this term.

The 32-year-old battler has made 2.7 tackles per game at Championship level and Ethan Ampadu (2.3) is the only other Whites player with more than 1.9 per match.

Statistic Ayling vs QPR (04/10/2023 Minutes 90 Tackles Three Interceptions One Duels won Four Ayling's last league start for Leeds (via Sofascore)

Ayling, who has made 3.6 tackles and interceptions per clash in total, has also created 1.2 chances per outing for his teammates, which is more than any other defender within the squad.

These statistics suggest that the English enforcer has been superb when called upon this season due to his ability to both cut out opposition attacks whilst also creating chances at the other end.

The experienced ball-winner has the quality to make multiple defensive interventions per game and can pop up with moments in the final third to make things happen for his side on the ball.

Therefore, Farke must unleash the £35k-per-week stopper from the start and move Gray aside against the Canaries today. It would provide the teenage starlet with an opportunity to rest and avoid fatigue without weakening the side, as shown by Ayling's aforementioned statistics.