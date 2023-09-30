Leeds United travel away from Elland Road to face off against Southampton in the early kick-off this afternoon as they look to build on their recent Championship form.

Daniel Farke's side have won two of their last three matches in the division and have not lost a league match since the 8th of August against Birmingham City.

The German head coach oversaw a 3-0 win over Watford in Yorkshire last time out as goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram, and Jaidon Anthony secured all three points for the home side.

They now come up against a struggling Southampton side that have lost their last four Championship matches under Russell Martin, who played for Farke during their time together at Norwich City.

What's the latest Leeds team news?

The Leeds boss has confirmed that former England international Patrick Bamford is back and available for selection for this clash at St. Mary's.

However, Wilfried Gnonto, Djed Spence, and Junior Firpo will all be absent from the matchday squad as they recover from their respective injuries.

Farke will be boosted by the return of central defender Joe Rodon, who is on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. The Wales international was suspended for the win over Watford after picking up a red card, for two bookable offences, during the 0-0 draw with Hull.

The ex-Canaries tactician also may look to rotate his squad as they face three games in the space of a week, with a clash against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night followed by a game versus Bristol City next Saturday.

Will Jaidon Anthony start against Southampton?

One player who should benefit from that rotation is on-loan winger Jaidon Anthony, whose cameo off the bench last time out should earn him a first league start for the club.

The 23-year-old whiz played the final ten minutes of the win over Watford and got his name on the scoresheet for the first time in a Leeds shirt.

He could form an exciting partnership with Georginio Rutter at the top end of the pitch, after the pair linked up for the third goal against the Hornets.

The former Hoffenheim man brilliantly held off the challenge of multiple Watford defenders before producing an inch-perfect through ball for Anthony to run onto and slot into the bottom corner.

It was a great example of how they could play together this season as the winger's brilliantly timed run was perfectly picked out by the French ace.

How many goals did Anthony score for Bournemouth?

Anthony scored 12 goals in 93 games for the Cherries before his loan move to Elland Road and played a major role in their promotion to the Premier League during the 2021/22 campaign.

The English wizard averaged a terrific Sofascore rating of 7.16 across 45 appearances in the Championship that term as Bournemouth made their way out of the division.

He chipped in with eight goals and seven assists from a wide position for Scott Parker's side as the talented youngster showcased his ability to make an impact at the top end of the pitch on a regular basis.

Anthony also had a strong case to be frustrated with his teammates throughout the campaign as the Cherries academy product created 18 'big chances' and produced 1.6 key passes per game, only to be rewarded with seven assists.

The Bournemouth star, who was described as a "top prospect" by journalist Josh Bunting, ranked within the top 8% of his Championship positional peers during the 2021/22 season for shot-creating actions (4.26) per 90 and the top 10% for xAG (Expected Assisted Goals) per 90 with 0.25.

These statistics, as shown above, highlight the level of quality that Anthony is able to provide on a regular basis from a wide position at this level as he has proven himself to be a constant creative threat who can also chip in with goals to punish teams in the final third.

He only scored three goals and assisted one in 30 Premier League outings last term but his previous form in the Championship, coupled with his cameo against Watford, proves that the gem can be a crucial player for Leeds.

Rutter, meanwhile, has enjoyed a terrific start to the season in a hybrid forward role under Farke and has the ability to unlock the best of the Bournemouth loanee.

How has Rutter performed this season?

The 21-year-old dynamo has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.21 across seven league outings for the Whites and has caught the eye with his sublime creativity.

His performances in the Championship have been exciting to watch as he has displayed his ability to score and create goals as a number nine who can drop deep to collect the ball, which then allows Piroe to run beyond him.

Rutter has produced two goals and two assists in six starts so far and all four of his goal contributions have come within his last five league appearances.

The ex-Bundesliga attacker has created six 'big chances' in total and made 2.3 key passes per game, as per Sofascore, which suggests that he is unlucky to only have two assists to his name.

His assist for Anthony last weekend was the perfect example of how he can use his dribbling and passing skills to help the winger to thrive, as Rutter has the quality to split open the opposition's defence with his passes and this can open up the room for the English hotshot to then score for himself or tee up someone else when he gets into an advanced position.

The pair could cause constant problems for Southampton this afternoon with their ability to make things happen at the top end of the pitch and Crysencio Summerville, who has one goal and one assist this term, could be the man to make way on the left flank.

Therefore, Farke must unleash the £25k-per-week loanee alongside Rutter in attack and provide the Dutch winger with the chance to rest ahead of the clash with QPR in midweek.

The German head coach will need to use his squad well to avoid fatigue and players burning out and that is why this match is the perfect opportunity to use Anthony, particularly after his impressive display off the bench against Watford.