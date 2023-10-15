Leeds United have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign and are currently vying for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

German head coach Daniel Farke was brought in to bolster their chances of securing an immediate return to the top-flight and he has the side in fifth place after 11 Championship matches.

The former Norwich City tactician was backed by the board throughout the summer transfer window as they allowed him to make a number of new signings.

Ilia Gruev, Djed Spence, Joe Rodon, Jaidon Anthony, Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Glen Kamara and Sam Byram all came through the door either on a permanent or loan basis.

However, that does not mean that Farke now has the perfect squad to challenge for promotion and the January transfer window will throw up the opportunity to make further additions to give his side a boost.

One player who the German boss must reignite his interest in is Finland international Joel Pohjanpalo, whose arrival would allow the manager to brutally ditch Joe Gelhardt.

Were Leeds interested in Pohjanpalo?

The Whites were one of a number of English clubs reportedly keen on a deal to sign the former Bayer Leverkusen marksman during the summer transfer window.

West Ham United, Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, and Leeds were all said to be interested in signing the 29-year-old finisher to improve their respective attacking options.

It was also reported that the talented ace has a release clause in his contract with Venezia that can be activated for €4m (£3.5m), although it remains to be seen whether or not that will remain valid for the next transfer window in January.

Why were Leeds interested in Pohjanpalo?

Farke and Leeds may have been keen on the Serie B number nine because of his impressive record in front of goal throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Pohjanpalo racked up an eye-catching 19 goals in 37 league matches for Venezia in the second tier of Italian football last term, which highlights his reliability at the top end of the pitch.

Whereas, no Leeds player has scored more than 17 goals in a league season since Chris Wood's phenomenal 27-goal haul in the 2016/17 campaign.

The Finnish star also showcased his creativity as a number nine. He created six 'big chances' for his teammates and registered seven assists in his 37 Serie B outings, and no Whites ace managed more assists last term.

His superb season in Italy came after a return of 16 goals and one assist in 25 Super Lig starts on loan at Caykur Rizespor from Bayer Leverkusen during the 2021/22 season.

These statistics show that Pohjanpalo had proven himself to be a terrific option at the top end of the pitch over the last two seasons leading up to the summer transfer window, which may be why Farke and Leeds were keen on securing a deal for his services alongside the Hammers and the Canaries.

How many goals has Pohjanpalo scored this season?

The 29-year-old ace, who was once hailed as "dangerous" by journalist Josh Bunting, has scored four goals and provided two assists in ten appearances in all competitions for Venezia during the 2023/24 campaign.

He has produced three goals and two assists, along with two 'big chances' created, in nine Serie B starts for the Italian side off the back of his outstanding contributions last term.

Statistic Pohjanpalo vs Parma (7/10/2023) Sofascore rating 7.7 Shots Three Goals Zero Big chances created Two Assists Two His most recent Serie B performance for Venezia (via Sofascore)

This shows that the former Bundesliga gem has continued to provide a consistent threat in the final third for his side and remains in top form ahead of the January transfer window, which could open the door to further interest in his services at the start of next year.

How many goals has Joe Gelhardt scored this season?

Meanwhile, Thorp Arch graduate Joe Gelhard has not put much pressure on Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe with his return of one goal in seven matches in all competitions this season.

The left-footed whiz has failed to register a single goal, assist, or 'big chance' created, in five Championship outings for Leeds, including two starts.

His less-than-impressive start to the campaign comes off the back of his underwhelming loan spell with Sunderland at this level earlier in the year.

Gelhardt chipped in with three goals and three assists in 18 Championship matches for the Black Cats during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Leeds rejected interest from Ipswich Town, who were keen to sign him on loan, during the summer transfer window but his lack of form and minutes on the pitch so far this season may force the club to reconsider their stance on the England U21 international's short-term future.

Will Leeds sign Pohjanpalo in January?

Whether or not the Whites will be able to sign Pohjanpalo from Venezia in January remains up in the air. However, Farke should reignite his interest in the attacker as his statistics suggest that the potential is there for him to be a superb signing.

The Finland international has proven himself to be a consistent and reliable goalscorer in Italy and Turkey, and the Yorkshire-based side must now offer him an opportunity to showcase his talents in England.

He could provide Piroe and Rutter, who have scored seven league goals between them this term, with serious competition for their place in the side, and be an option whom Farke can rely upon to come in and make a big impact on the pitch.

Whereas, Gelhardt, this season and last term with Sunderland, is yet to prove that he has what it takes to consistently influence matches with goals and assists at the top end of the pitch at this level.

Therefore, the 21-year-old prospect could benefit from going out and playing regular football elsewhere to hone and develop his skills, as his statistics throughout 2023 indicate that he is not ready to be a key player for Leeds.

Farke must now brutally ditch the young gem from the squad in January, by sending him out on loan or on a permanent basis if the right offer comes in, and then swoop to sign the talented Pohanpalo as his replacement.